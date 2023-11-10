International Cricket Council (ICC) Is Looking Into The Allegations That France Cricket Staged Fake Matches – Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking into France Cricket as a result of the severe charges of fraud and corruption that the organization is currently facing. According to the reports, the ICC is currently investigating the allegation before deciding on the matter.

According to the reports in Cricbuzz, a French media story that claimed France Cricket had made a lot of wildly inflated statements about how matches were conducted. The investigation claims that France Cricket has been sending fictitious reports to the International Cricket Council and has been involved in the falsification of matches.

The club coach made a statement, stating that most French club teams pretend to have women’s teams and fabricate their scoresheets during games and said that if the team wanted to follow the regulations, they might not be promoted to the next level.

“Most clubs cheat, they pretend to have a women’s team. They pay for licences and then they fake score sheets online. We have refused to fake matches and that means that even if we qualify we’re likely to never be able to get a promotion,” a club coach said.

The president of France Cricket – Prebou Balane stated that the media was attempting to garner attention by spreading unfounded rumours about his organisation. He also disclosed that the organization has not participated in the system for the previous ten years to comment on France Cricket and that its members are regularly in contact with ICC officials to obtain clarification on the situation.

“These are absolutely fake and baseless allegations from a British-origin journalist trying to get some attention, especially with myself being of Indian origin and at the helm for the past 10 years, they haven’t been any part of the system for a while for cricket in France.