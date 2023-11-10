ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For October 2023

New Zealand young All-round sensation Rachin Ravindra has been voted as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2023. The 23-year-old has been a brilliant performer for the Kiwis since his debut for the team and took his game to a different in the ongoing ODI World Cup and is already touted to be the next big thing in the world of cricket.

Rachin Ravindra was picked as the best ODI player of the month over the South African opener Quinton de Kock and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah due to the impact he had on the team at the start of the ODI World Cup, especially in the absence of their skipper Kane Williamson.

Speaking to ICC after getting this prestigious award, Rachin Ravindra expressed his gratitude to win the award for October month, where he was able to contribute to the team’s success in the mega event, and thanked the team management and teammates for their support to give his best effort in the game.

“I’m very grateful to win this award, It’s been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special.”

“Being backed by the team helps a lot, being able to go out there with a lot of freedom, and play your natural game, The lucky thing is the wickets have been really nice to bat on, suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on,” Rachin Ravindra said.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Rachin Ravindra is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The left-handed youngster surpassed Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli to claim the top rank and has eclipsed Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs to become the player with the most runs in a single World Cup edition under the age of 25.

With his outstanding masterclass, the southpaw shone a bright light on his prospects for playing international cricket. In nine games, the left-handed batter has amassed 565 runs at an incredible average of 70.62, including three hundred, and impressed everyone with his ability to play effectively for the team, maintain composure under pressure, and be useful with the ball in a variety of circumstances.