All four players, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar, have contributed significantly to the Pakistan national cricket team. Their efforts for the club have been enormous, and they have played a significant role in the squad’s success.

Inzamam-ul-Haq played for the squad from 1991 to 2007, scoring a lot of runs throughout that time. He played 120 Tests, scoring 8830 runs at an average of around 50, including 25 centuries and 46 fifties. The famous batsman also played 378 One-Day Internationals, amassing 11739 runs, including 10 tons and 83 fifties. He also played one Twenty20 International.

Misbah-ul-Haq, on the other hand, played between 2001 and 2017. He is one of the team’s best captains, having scored 5222 runs in Tests at an average of roughly 47, including 10 hundreds and 39 fifties. In 162 ODIs, he scored 5122 runs at an average of 43, including 42 fifties. He also played 39 T20Is, scoring 788 runs.

Mushtaq Mohammad was a key figure for Pakistan in the 1960s and 1970s. He played 57 Tests for the squad, scoring 3643 runs at 39.14, with 10 centuries and 19 fifties. In the ten ODIs, he scored 209 runs at an average of around 40, including one fifty.

Saeed Anwar played 55 Tests and scored 4052 runs at an average of roughly 43, including 11 hundreds and 25 half-centuries. In 247 ODIs, he scored 8824 runs at an average of around 40, along with 20 tons and 43 half-centuries.

These four giants of the game hold a special place in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history – PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi talked about the inductees in the Hall of Fame, highlighting the contributions of all four players.

“Mushtaq Mohammad is regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest captains, known for his astute leadership and inspiring style. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s immense talent and match-winning ability have left an indelible mark on the sport. Misbah-ul-Haq took charge of the Pakistan team during challenging times, guiding it to the pinnacle of Test rankings and achieving a historic series win in the Caribbean.

Saeed Anwar, with his natural grace and classical technique, redefined the role of an opener and thrived against some of the world’s best bowlers under all conditions,” Naqvi said in a statement.

Mohsin Naqvi added that the contributions of all the players have inspired future generations to pursue excellence.

“These four giants of the game hold a special place in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history. Their contributions not only elevated the sport within Pakistan but also inspired future generations to pursue excellence. Their talent, charisma and unwavering commitment have made them true ambassadors of cricket and the PCB takes immense pride in honouring their accomplishments,” he added.

