The Indian fans took the on-field spat seriously, as they taunted the young Afghan pacer with Kohli chants in the league games he played after the RCB game–the trend followed in the Eliminator game, where the fans chanted with RCB batter’s name when he walked on to bowl against Mumbai Indians.

The Afghan youngster and the Indian batting maestro had a heated exchange during the match between LSG and RCB followed by some social media antics after the game.

“I enjoy it, I like that everybody on the ground is chanting his name or any other player’s name. It gives me the passion to play well for my team.”

“I don’t concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket. It’s not like if the crowd is chanting or anyone is saying something… it doesn’t affect me. As professional sportsmen, you have to take it in your stride.

“One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you’ll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name,” Naveen-ul-Haq said.

During the LSG v Royal Challengers Bangalore game in Ekana Stadium, Naveen, and Kohli got into a verbal altercation in which he yelled something to Virat and the former RCB captain give it back to the LSG pacer.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were charged 100% of the match fee for their conduct in the match and Naveen ul Haq was charged 50% of the match fee for his behaviour in the field.

It Comes With T20, It’s A Fast Format And You Have To Adjust Quickly – Naveen ul Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq feels that it is important to assess the conditions and bowl according to them and revealed that Chepauk pitch had a little assistance in the pitch so that he can plan to bowl to 3 to 4 slower ones in the over to keep the batsmen guessing about the line and length and reckons that it is important to adapt quickly conditions in T20 cricket.

“You assess the conditions. You see the conditions, what they offer. I think the pitch was offering a bit of help, wasn’t like we were bowling 3-4 slower ones in an over but just to keep the batters guessing, you have to vary your pace and vary your line and length. It comes with T20, it’s a fast format and you have to adjust quickly and be a step ahead of the batter,” Naveen-ul-Haq added.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the bright spot in the Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling attack as picked up four wickets giving away just 38 runs picking the important wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green in the same over to give them a chance in the match.