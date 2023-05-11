Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he is still not 100% fit and said that it is difficult to deal with numerous injuries as he always wanted to start from scratch following a long injury layoff. The 30-year-old bowled brilliantly against the Delhi Capitals to dismiss their openers inside the powerplay.

Deepak Chahar, who was signed by the four-time champions for INR 14 crores, missed the majority of the cricketing season in 2022, including the IPL and 2022 T20 World Cup last season, and suffered a hamstring injury during their match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Wankhede Stadium which kept him out of few games in IPL 2023.

Speaking to the media after their victory against Delhi Capitals, Deepak Chahar divulged that it was tough to deal with the recurring injuries and revealed that he have not achieved full fitness, but always wanted to contribute to his side best way possible going into the tournament.

“It is very difficult with injuries, every time you get injured you start from zero. Still not 100% but trying to do a job to contribute to the team,” Deepak Chahar said.

The Chennai Super Kings pacer has not been at his usual best in the league as he picked up only four wickets in the six league game so far and his economy is also on the high side of over 9.52 in an over and will look to contribute to the team success going into the business end of the tournament.

Since his return to the team, Chahar played a key role in their victory against the Mumbai Indians, and in the game against Delhi Capitals, he picked up important wickets of Phil Salt and David Warner to control their damage in the powerplay.

It Was Swinging Nicely And At The Same Time, The Pitch Was Slow – Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar said that condition was helpful for his bowling as they had a little swing in the early stage of the innings and the pitch slowed as the spinners came into the game and also revealed his conversation alongside their skipper MS Dhoni, where he asked him to bowl slowly and swing the bowl as it would be tough for the batters to get the boundaries.

” It was swinging nicely and at the same time, the pitch was slow. I had a chat with Mahi bhai when the wickets are getting slower, you don’t need to bowl fast, bowl slow and swing it, it’s difficult for the batters to get the boundaries in the powerplay, he said,” Deepak Chahar added.

Chennai Super Kings are well on top in the points table to make it into the playoffs of this edition of the Indian Premier League and will look to continue their fine form going into the tournament they will take on the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the next game in their final home game of the league stage.