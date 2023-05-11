Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan could not hold back his emotions to see his former teammate and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni limping during the running between the wickets against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The 41-year-old quick-fire innings made the difference at the end of the match as the David Warner-led side fell short by 27 runs.

Chennai Super Kings opted to bat first on a dry Chepauk wicket and the team was struggling to score runs as their found it difficult to take on the spinners and lost wickets in the regular intervals, with the team struggling at 126/6, MS Dhoni walked on the bat in the Anbuden, where he played a vital cameo at the end of the innings to score 20 runs off nine balls including two sixes and one four in his batting.

During the Men in Yellow’s game against DC, MS Dhoni was seen not running well while taking runs, and somewhat he was seen limping in between the wickets.

The former Indian skipper, who is known for quick running between the wickets in the world of cricket could not convert ones into twos as he was nursing a knee injury since the start of the season which was seen visibly during his batting innings against Delhi Capitals.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan was emotional about Dhoni’s injury and tweeted about it on his Social Media account.

“Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah,” Pathan tweeted.

Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2023

Earlier Speaking to the media, after the Rajasthan Royals game, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury and said that he is very professional in his fitness.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat, But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional,” said Fleming after the game against RR.

However as revealed by CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming, the former Indian skipper is healing from a ‘knee injury’, which is making it difficult for Dhoni. It was very evident in the match Dhoni was limping, he was not able to run properly during his stint of 20 (9) against Delhi Capitals in front of his home crowd.

Chennai Super Kings Is A Ruthless Team And It Deals With Opposition Team In Its Way – Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan is confident that four-time champions will surely make it into the playoffs this season and believes that they will try to make it into the top 2 and said that whenever a visiting team comes to Chepauk, MS Dhoni-led side will thrash them mercilessly as they have an own way of outplaying the opponents.

“CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now they will try to make it to the Top-2. I always say that whenever any team comes to their home ground, ‘Chacha Chowdhary’ MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its way,” Irfan Pathan Said in Star Sports.

Chennai Super Kings currently have 15 points from 12 games and will look to win the upcoming games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals to seal their place at the top of the table in the IPL 2023.