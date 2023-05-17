England star batter Joe Root lavished praise on Rajasthan Royals’ young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his breakthrough performance in this edition of the Indian Premier League and excepts him to see in Indian colours very soon.

The 21-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Rajasthan Royals this IPL 2023 season having scored 576 runs in 13 matches at an average of 47.92. He had already scored a hundred this season and has produced some match winnings for the 2022 finalist.

Former England skipper Joe Root, who made his debut in this edition of the Indian Premier League is highly impressed by the youngsters stating that he has got hungry, desire, and belief to perform at the highest level in cricket and lauded him for showing temperament in the high-pressure game and his work ethics preparation for the matches.

“You could see it (India debut) tomorrow. One thing that is quite impressive with him is he is clearly very hungry and he has got great desire and belief in his ability,” Joe Root said.

“He is making sure that he continues to keep looking to get better, keep learning which he does, he has got a great temperament in that respect and he has got a brilliant work ethic. He is always asking and trying to learn from other players and people around him,” he added.

The 21-year-old has been an exceptional performer and received several compliments, with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravi Shastri, and Harbhajan Singh as everyone predicts to keep him to be the next thing in Indian Cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Dominated Spin And Seam Throughout This Tournament – Joe Root

Joe Root believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal has got all the elements in his batting as they no real weakness in his batting as he was equally lethal against spinners and pacers and believes that he got the confidence to play his shots against any high-quality bowlers.

“So I think he has got all the elements, there is no area of real weakness at this minute which you can see, He has dominated spin and seam throughout this tournament and you can see him with the confidence he is playing with now is amazing,” Joe Root added.

It is widely said that Jaiswal will be drafted into the Indian team T20 team soon after the completion of the IPL 2023, as he has shown the ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, which the Indian team has suffered in recent times with likes Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shown the doors due to their lack form and start in T20 Cricket.