Mumbai Indians star of the night Akash Madhwal revealed that he is trying the fulfil the responsibilities given to him by the team as he was not looking to replace Jasprit Bumrah’s place on the side and expressed his gratitude to their skipper Rohit Sharma for his support on and off the field.

The 29-year-old has been a standout performer for the five-time champions in this edition of the Indian Premier League, especially in the second half of the tournament taking the role of the primary pacer in the team with his ability to bowl with the new ball and the old ball.

Speaking to the media, after winning the player of the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Akash Madhwal said that he tried to execute his plans on the field for the team as he was not thinking of being the replacement of their star pacer Bumrah in the team.

“I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team. I am not Bumrah’s replacement but I’m trying my best to do what I can,” Akash Madhwal said.

Madhwal said that the surface in the Chepauk Stadium was good, as the ball was skidding on from the surface helping the bowlers, and reckons that he tried to bowl in a good length to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

“The wicket at Chepauk was good. As you saw, the ball was not gripping but skidding. I am a swing/sling bowler, and I pitched my deliveries in hard lengths aiming for wickets,” he said.

The Right arm pacer bowled exceptionally well with the new ball and the middle overs picking up his maiden 5-wicket haul in the cash-rich league.

I’m Having Fun Because I’m Pursuing My Passion – Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal said that skipper Rohit Sharma knew that yorkers is his strength in bowling and also trusts him with the new ball and reckons that the Indian skipper got an idea to use him both in power play and death overs and revealed that he is usually a calm and chilled out person which helps him to execute his deliveries under pressure.

“Rohit bhaiya knew that yorkers were my strength but during the nets and practice matches, he also found that I can bowl well with the new ball, So he had an idea as to how to use me as the situation warranted. I’m also very chilled out and relaxed and I’m having fun because I’m pursuing my passion.”

The 29-year-old pacer has so far played seven games for the Mumbai Indians and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76. Madhwal joined the squad in the year 2022 when Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the league and was retained for the IPL 2023, where he has shown potential at the highest level.