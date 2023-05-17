Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan dedicated his match-winning final over to his father, who recently returned from ICU due to illness. The 24-year-old nailed his slow cutters and yorkers in the final over to defend 11 runs against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

With the victory against Rohit Sharma’s led side, Lucknow Super Giants have moved to the top 3 in the points table with 15 points from 13 games and will look to win their final game against Kolkata Knight Riders to secure the playoffs berth for the second consecutive time in the cash-rich league.

Speaking to the media, after his heroics against MI, Mohsin Khan revealed that he bowled the final over according to his plan and said that he was trying to execute his plan and added that the wicket had little help for his bowling as the surface was gripping and said they were a slight reverse swing towards the end of the innings.

“The plan was to execute what I did in practice and I executed. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same. The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well,” Mohsin Khan said.

“Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well,” added the pacer.

Mohsin Khan said that it was a tough time for him, as he always playing the game for a year and his father got discharged from ICU after being seriously ill and dedicated his spell to his father

“Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching,” Mohsin added.

The left-arm pacer’s ability to contain the batsmen in the powerplays where he picked up six wickets and conceded just 5.25 runs per over in last season and the variations in the death overs made him one of the best bowlers of IPL 2022.

I’m Grateful To The Team And The Support Staff – Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan expressed his gratitude to the Lucknow Super Giants management for their support thorough out the season and was thankful for the game against Mumbai despite not doing well in the previous game.

After impressing one and all with their performance in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, Mohsin Khan missed the initial stage of IPL 2023 due to an injury but came back well to perform against the Mumbai Indians in the must-win game on Tuesday.

“I’m grateful to the team and the support staff, Gautam (Gambhir) sir, Vijay (Dahiya) sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well last game,” Mohsin Khan added.

Mohsin Khan plied his trade for Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and played a key role in his team’s journey to the playoffs. The left-arm pacer finished his maiden IPL season with an impressive 14 wickets from 9 games. What made his performance even more remarkable was his stunning economy rate of 5.96.