Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Suyash Sharma revealed his tough U-19 days where he once shaved his head after being snubbed for U-19 selections. The 19-year-old has done exceptionally well for the two-time champions in the opportunities given to him.

The 19-year-old made his professional debut for Kolkata Knight Riders picking up impressive three wickets on his IPL debut. Suyash Sharma hasn’t played any List A, FC, or T20 games before the IPL 2023 where he debuted against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Speaking to the media, Suyash Sharma said that he was dejected by his non-selection in the team during the U-19 days and revealed that he cried more than two hours after his rejection from the team and also added that he shaved his head.

“Last year I gave trials for U-19 and performed well,” Suyash told IPL in an interview, “I wasn’t selected, and then between 12:30 am and 1 am, they put out a list but I was asleep. I got up around 3 and kept crying for two hours. I was told they want to see me bowl once. I went there but was told they won’t entertain me,” Suyash Sharma said.

“I returned crying, came home, and shaved my head. I was quite disappointed. Couldn’t believe despite doing well, this was happening to me,” he said.

The Indian youngster had a breakout season this season as he formed a perfect trio alongside Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine spin bowling is regarded as the strength of their side in this edition of the Indian Premier League as the two-time champions have unleashed another potential Indian star in wrist-spinner.

I Was Not At All Expecting To Be Excepting To Be Picked – Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma revealed that he was appreciated during the IPL trials by the KKR team management and admitted that it was an unreal experience to get selected in the cash-rich league and added that he got numerous calls on auction day where he realized that he was picked on the IPL, stating it as surreal experience for him and his family.

“I was appreciated during the (IPL) trials but wasn’t sure if it was going to lead to selection. During the auction, I was just returning from a 25-day trial. The moment I stepped out of the rickshaw, I got inundated with calls. It was then I realized that probably I’ve been picked. My father was at the airport and he was also crying. Can’t explain that feeling. I was not at all expecting to be picked,” Suyash Sharma added.

Suyash has picked up 10 wickets in 9 matches at an impressive average of 28.0 and is expected to play a vital role for the two-time champions in the forthcoming seasons for them.