Kolkata Knight Riders breakout star of the season Rinku Singh shed light on his conversation alongside legendary Indian finisher MS Dhoni after their game against Chennai Super Kings. The 25-year-old produced one of the most blistering finishes in the history of the cash-rich league against Gujarat Titans earlier in the league stage.

Rinku Singh has been a revelation for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since IPL 2022 and has been serving them as the finisher of the team winning the games single-handedly for his side in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to the media about his talk alongside the CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Rinku Singh said that he asked the Indian legend about how to approach the innings going into the batting, and the CSK Skipper advised him to play according to the match situation and react to the ball.

“He’s the world’s best finisher I just asked ‘Bhaiya’ what else I could do while I’m going to bat. He just told me don’t think much, wait for the ball and play according to it,” Rinku Singh said.

Rinku Singh has produced arguably the greatest finish in the history of the cash-rich league, with a blazing last-ball finish over Gujarat Titans, and also played a pivotal role in their victory against Punjab Kings in their previous game. The left-handed finisher has scored 337 runs at an average of 56.17 with a colossal strike rate of 151.12 in the league stage.

We Must Win 3 to Qualify. So, We Are Taking One Game At A Time – Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh revealed that he plans to keep things simple and play his shots and play according to the match situations rather than going for different shot selections and said that they wanted to win the next three games to give themselves the best chance to qualify for the playoffs in this edition of IPL 2023.

“I want to play simple shots. I don’t want to play extravagant shots. I play according to balls and as per the situation. All players work on their shots, and I try to be very simple, Three matches are there. We must win 3 to qualify. So, we are taking one game at a time,” Rinku Singh added.

The Left-handed finisher has been the consistent performer for his side performing in every match to score vital runs in the backend of the innings to provide his side the much-needed momentum in the final overs and complete the chase for his team against the formidable bowling attacks in the league.

The two-time champions will take on the 2022- finalist Rajasthan Royals in the must-win encounter for both sides in the iconic Eden Gardens on May 11 and the team losing this encounter will most likely be out of the tournament as this edition of IPL is one of the most closely fought tournaments in the league history.