Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch hailed Virat Kohli’s take on not playing fancy shots as he builds himself up for the all-important World Test Championship final against Australia starting June 7. The 34-year-old played proper cricketing shots to score his 1st century in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Indian batting maestro was in sublime form against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored a brilliant Knock of 100 runs off 63 deliveries. Virat Kohli stitched a 172-run partnership with his skipper Faf du Plessis to take his team to an epic win against Aiden Markram-led side to keep their side in the hunt for the playoffs.

Speaking in the post-presentation after winning the Player of the Match, Virat Kohli said that it is not about playing unorthodox shots as it is important to keep himself ready for the WTC final against Australia.

“It’s not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We’ve got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique,” Virat Kohli said about WTC Final.

Sharing his views on Virat Kohli’s statement, Aaron Finch said that he liked the Indian maestro’s approach to playing traditional shots to score runs at a good strike rate and reckons it difficult to practice new shots for a player, who plays the game throughout the year.

“I love what he said about playing 12 months in a year and not having time to go away and practice new shots. He is always in game mode and the ability to add different shots to your arsenal people have to understand that to do that, something else goes away from your game,” Aaron Finch said.

“You just can’t keep adding and adding to your game. It just doesn’t add up. For him to say ‘I play true to myself, I play true to the situation and I try and win every game for my team,” he said.

The RCB batter slammed a brilliant 100 off 63 balls to help the RCB chase down a 187-run target against SRH with four balls to spare. Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli put their best opening partnership to take the game away from SRH and seal the two points.

You Can Sometimes Fly Under The Radar – Aaron Finch On Virat Kohli Batting

Aaron Finch believes that is important for Virat Kohli to stick to his game plan rather than taking suggestions from the outside and reckons that he takes a lot of pressure on the batter on the other end as the team is focused more on the former Indian skipper, as it allows other batters to score runs around easily.