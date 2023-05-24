Former CSK Stalwart Suresh Raina expressed his delight for the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings reaching the finals in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The MS Dhoni-led side qualified for the finals for a record 1o times in the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni-led side has qualified for the IPL 2023 final following their 15-run victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans in MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The four-time champions produced an all-around performance to make it into the finals of the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings side has been the team to beat in the home conditions as the CSK continued their fine form from the league stage to make it into the grand final of IPL 2023. Speaking on Jio cinema, former CSK batter Suresh Raina heaped praise on the team for reaching ten finals in the 14 seasons they played and hailed their skipper MS Dhoni for keeping things simple in the dressing room.

“Look at how they reached the Finals, 14 season 10 finals, I think it’s a great achievement. MS Dhoni kept it simple. He deserves credit and Ruturaj (Gaikwad) had told me that CSK wants to win the title for Dhoni. Entire India wants to see Dhoni win the IPL,” Suresh Raina said.

Chepauk has been the fortress for CSK over the years and it is difficult for visiting teams to beat them over the years but this season has been a little different for the MS Dhoni-led side as they suffered three defeats in the season but has performed exceptionally well in the qualifier 1 to outfox the defending champions in the full-packed MA Chidambaram stadium.

Everything MS Dhoni Touches Turns To Gold – Suresh Raina

Cricketer-turned-commentator Suresh Raina feels that it is difficult for any visiting to play Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk as they good winning record in Chennai and claim that everything turns to gold when the CSK skipper touches it.

“What we got to see today is that it’s very challenging to beat Chennai on this ground. Everything he touches turns to gold, and that’s why he’s named Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” Suresh Raina added.

Chennai Super Kings performed brilliantly throughout the league stage finishing in the top 2 in the points table and continued their fine form to beat the Hardik Pandya-led side for the first time in the history of the league and the MS Dhoni-led will look to win their 5th title in the cash-rich league in grand final in Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.