Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim made a shocking remark on the Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s style of cricket in T20s after the young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal’s breathtaking knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an explosive knock of 98 runs off 47 balls including 12 fours and five sixes in his innings taking on the KKR bowlers from the word go and has been the second leading run scorer in this edition of IPL just one run less that of Faf du Plessis.

The former BCCI selector Saba Karim feels that the T20 game has moved from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when they watch Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav bat in this format of the game.

“When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli!! @anilkumble1074 @bhogleharsha

In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, The left-handed youngster had no stopping as he smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park to chase down the total 150-run target in just 13.1 overs alongside his Sanju Samson. The 21-year-old has one century and four half-centuries from the 12 games at an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15 and will look to continue his form in the cash-rich league.

The youngster will look to replicate his form in the forthcoming matches for the Sanju Samson-led side as the next two matches will most likely be virtual knockout for them and they will take Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next home game on May 14 in Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Earlier in the recent game, Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive knock of 83 runs off just 35 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help his side register a sixth victory in the league stage and he has scored 376 runs at an average of 34.18 with a colossal strike rate of 186.13.

The Strike rate and the intent to score runs in the middle over have been a hot topic of discussion in the league, and Virat Kohli was widely criticized for his strike rate in the middle overs in this edition of IPL 2023 and the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored only 191 runs from 11 games with a poor average of 17.36 and a strike rate of 124.83 and has scored only 12 runs in his last five outings for his side.