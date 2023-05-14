Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody feels Delhi Capitals’ batting looked bad as their batters looked short of confidence to chase down the total against Punjab Kings in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals becomes the first team to be eliminated from the league stage of IPL 2023 after their loss against PBKS.

David Warner-led side suffered their 8th loss in the league stage, despite having blistering powerplay in the chase of 168 runs against the PBKS side as the Delhi Capitals batter lost the wickets to spinners in the middle overs as they fell short by 31 runs in the end.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Tom Moody said that Delhi Capitals played like the team at the bottom of the table as their batters looked without any confidence to chase down the total against the formidable Punjab Kings bowling attack.

“It looked like a team that has been sitting at the bottom of the table for most of the tournament. That’s what they looked like tonight. They just didn’t have any confidence if they were ever going to chase down that total,” Tom Moody said on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals is known for their aggressive approach in batting as they have three destructive batters as a part of their top order David Warner, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, and Rilee Rossouw could not produce a match-winning performance in the league stage.

Delhi Capitals Didn’t Capitalise The Start By Their Openers – Tom Moody

Tom Moody believes that Delhi Capitals had a brilliant start in the powerplay as their openers David Warner and Phil Salt provided a good start with them forming a 69-run partnership for the opening wicket as their middle orders batter could not finish the game for their side.

“They got the start that they wished for with Salt and Warner. But they just didn’t capitalize,” Tom Moody added

With Phil Salt dismissing for 21 runs, David Warner looked at his absolute best, scoring 54 runs off 27 balls with 10 fours and a six, but found no support from the other end, as DC middle orders batters fell in packs to failing to chase down in the total in 20 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh was the difference maker between both sides as he scored a brilliant century against the Delhi Capitals to help his side register their sixth win in the league stage and PBKS will look to continue their winning run when their take DC in the reverse encounter.