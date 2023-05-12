Rajasthan Royals star opener Jos Buttler was fined 10% of his match fees as he was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The reason behind the penalty was not clarified, but it appears to be because of the dissent he showed after the mix-up with the young Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over of their innings.

The England white-ball skipper was not his usual best in this edition of the Indian Premier League, as he could not repeat the exploits of his previous season for the 2022 finalist, as he was dismissed for a duck against two-time champions in the iconic Eden Gardens.

After the blistering start against KKR skipper Nitish Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in the different zone as he wanted the strike, as he ran to the striker’s end as Buttler was pushed on the back foot, before Jaiswal made it to half of the pitch, as the England star sacrificed his wicket for the Indian Youngster.

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11,” IPL said.

Buttler looked disappointed on his way to the dugout, as he would have thought to score some runs against KKR, especially after returning to form against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game. The left-handed youngster had no stopping as he smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park to chase down the total 150-run target in just 13.1 overs alongside his Sanju Samson.

In post-match, Jos Buttler was seen congratulating his opening partner Jaiswal for his phenomenal knock against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai born remained unbeaten on 98 off just 47 balls including 12 fours and five sixes in his innings and is the second leading run scorer in this edition of IPL just one run short of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

I Enjoy A Lot Batting With Jos Buttler – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Earlier Speaking to the media, Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he enjoys batting with England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals, as he shares a lot of inputs during their stay at the crease.

“It was amazing, enjoying a lot to bat with Him. When Jos is there, he gives you very good messages, just try to play good cricketing shots,” Yashasvi Jaiswal told reporters.

The 21-year-old has one century and four half-centuries from the 12 games at an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15 and will look to replicate his form in the forthcoming matches for the Sanju Samson-led side as the next two matches will most likely be virtual knockout for getting into the playoffs.