Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the decision to retire hurt Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya may be a tactical move as the team had likes of Nicholas Pooran to play a quick-fire knock at the end of the innings. The 32-year-old retired hurt when he was batting on 49 in their important game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

The LSG skipper took the responsibility on himself to bat on the big game, to score 49* (42) with the help of a four and six each providing stability to one of the innings. Pandya also didn’t care about completing an IPL half-century as he retired out unbeaten 49 runs in the 16th over of their innings.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that it strategic move by the LSG to retire hurt Krunal Pandya to boost run-rate in the final four overs and also admitted that it may also genuine injury as well and lauded Pandya for taking the selfless approach for his team in the end overs.

“He has retired hurt. But it may be tactical from Lucknow Super Giants. Maybe genuine injury, unable to continue/tactical as well. Now Nicholas Pooran has 4 overs to bat. But if it is a marginally tactical call, it’s an excellent call. It’s selfless as well,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Krunal Pandya was hit on his leg during the 16th over and was seen limping a bit climbing the upstairs after his fighting knock in the sluggish wicket, in the final four overs Marcus Stoinis accelerated very well to help their side’s post-match-winning total of 177-3 at the end of 20 overs.

Indian veteran Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals also questioned whether Krunal Pandya is retired hurt or retire out on his social media account, as he became the first batter in the history of the IPL as a retire out in IPL 2022.

According to the rules of ICC, if any batter retires due to illness or injury, then they can resume their innings at any stage, and if they are no reason behind the retirement for the innings their innings can be resumed after the consent of the opposing captain.

If a batter retires because of illness, injury, or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’.

If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings are not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – out’.

Lucknow Super Giants have registered their 7th win in the league stage and will take to win their next game against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders to make it into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023.