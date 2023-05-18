Delhi Capitals speedster Anrich Nortje admitted that their team was sloppy on the field, as the team failed to capitalize on the opportunities created by their spinner Kuldeep Yadav. David Warned-led side dropped two catches off Kuldeep Yadav on the day, including the important catch of Liam Livingstone.

However, the dropped chances did not affect Delhi Capitals as they secured a 15-run win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday, but it let in England hard-hitter Liam Livingstone to play one of the best innings in the cash-rich league as he scored 94 runs off just 48 balls including nine sixes and five boundaries but found no support from the other end.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Anrich Nortje hailed Kuldeep Yadav as the standout performer for their side in the tough Dharamshala wicket and ruined missed chances against Punjab Kings in the field.

“I must say Kuldeep was our standout bowler tonight and we didn’t help him by dropping the catches,” Nortje said.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner too accepted that their team had a pretty ordinary day on the field and was elated by the team’s victory as the team showed a lot of intent after losing the toss against Punjab Kings.

“It was a pretty bad fielding performance first of all. We backed our strengths tonight and used the pace well. Great win of course but I liked the intent today after losing the toss,” David Warner said after the match.

Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner set the tone for the game in the initial overs. In his comeback game, the youngster Shaw smacked 54 runs off 38 deliveries while skipper Warner hit 46 runs off 31 balls to give the much-needed start with him scoring an unbeaten 82* runs off just 37 deliveries to help them post a mammoth total of 213-2 at the end of 20 overs.

I Can Asses The Conditions Better While Playing Here In India – Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje said that he enjoys bowling in this venue as he has got some grass in the pitch and hailed Dharamshala stadium as one the best venues to play cricket in the world and believes it is important to assess the pitch in India and bowl according to the conditions and mix up the full-paced and slower ones in the death over.