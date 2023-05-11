Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth believes that Chennai Super Kings have almost found the perfect replacement for their legendary death bowler Dwayne Bravo in the form of young Matheesha Pathirana, who has been extraordinary for the four-time champions in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been the standout performer for the MS Dhoni-led side bowling the tough death overs in the world’s best league against the top-quality batters in the world of cricket and was equally impressive against Delhi Capitals picking three wickets in the end overs to finish the game for CSK.

The youngster has been exceptional with the ball for Chennai Super Kings and has picked up 13 wickets in eight games at an economy at 7.81 bowling the death overs for his side.

Cricketer-turned-commentator S Sreesanth believes that Pathirana can be the replacement for Bravo if can bat a bit lower down the order and lauded him for his brilliant execution of yorkers and slower balls in the death over and also feels that it is difficult for the batters to pick his bowling action from release angle.

“They have found that person. If he can bat also, he can be a proper replacement for Bravo. But the wicket-taking ability that Pathirana has got is amazing. Not just the Yorkers but he has got a beautiful slower ball. It’s difficult for the batter to read him. Dhoni also pointed out that bowlers with difficult action are always difficult to pick,” S Sreesanth told Star Sports.

Matheesha Pathirana has been the trusted pacer for the MS Dhoni-led side in the edition of the Indian Premier League. He has produced some sensational performances for the four-time champions in the league stage bowling tough death overs for them.

MS Dhoni Is More Of An Elder Brother Kind Of A Person To Most Of The Youngsters – S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth believes that MS Dhoni plays a vital role in developing the young players in his team and also feels that is important to maintain a balance in the good and bad situations and hailed MS Dhoni as the big brother for the youngsters in the team and it is important for Pathirana to have the support of the CSK Skipper in the team.

“That’s why we need a captain like Dhoni. He will make you understand that’s important to switch off. Rahul bhai also stresses switching on and switching off. There are patches where you get wickets and there are times when you don’t get wickets. Look at Dhoni bhai, he is always there as a captain. He is more of an elder brother kind of a person to most of the youngsters. That’s very important. Pathirana has got that support,” S Sreesanth added.

The Sri Lankan pacer has grown strength to strength in the last 12 months playing for his country and franchise leagues around the globe. Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, also known as ‘Baby Malinga’, made the headlines during the Under-19 World Cup and has been making a name for himself in IPL 2023.