Former Indian Dazzling opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Punjab Kings’ young batting sensation Prabhsimran Singh for his outstanding century against Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan-led secured their sixth win in the league stage against David Warner-led side to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs of IPL 2023.

The 22-year-old scored a brilliant century at a tricky wicket of Arun Jaitley Stadium–and has looked in fantastic touch with the bat for Punjab Kings in this edition of the Indian Premier League, producing some blistering start at the top of the order.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag hailed the young Punjab opener for his maiden century in the cash-rich league and wants him to be consistent going forward and said that Punjab Kings will benefit from having a player of his calibre, who proved his worth to the team in a crucial match.

“Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they’ve given to Prabhsimran. Now, he has to be consistent. And I think the PBKS will benefit a lot from such a player. When he came for the first time, he was bought for a lot of money (INR 4.8 crore). This time around, he fetched quite less (INR 60 lakh). But he proved his talent today,” Virender Sehwag said. Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who has worked with Punjab Kings – both as a player and coach in the past – feels that the young Indian opener is a steal for Punjab Kings at 60 lakhs as he showed the ability to win the matches on his own and questioned about Sam Curran contribution to the side being the costliest player of the IPL.

“He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for INR 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for 18.5 crores, what has he done?”

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 334 runs this year season from 12 games with a strike rate of 153.91 providing vital partnerships alongside their skipper Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. On the other hand, this season so far, Curran has scored 216 runs in 12 matches and has taken seven wickets.

This Is The First Time That Punjab Won Due To The Punjabis – Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag lauded Punjabi-born youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar for their contribution against Delhi Capitals. Both youngsters play for the Punjab team in domestic tournaments and the Punjab Kings team has more homegrown players in the side than any other side in the league.

“This is the first time that Punjab won due to the Punjabis. Be it Prabhsimran or Brar, both of them play for PCA and PBKS and won the game for their side with wonderful displays,” Virender Sehwag added.

PBKS will take on DC once again in their next encounter, this time at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17 and it will vital game for the Shikhar Dhawan side to make it into the playoffs.