Cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen was full of praise for Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh for a scintillating batting against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The 22-year-old scored an excellent century to help his side register their sixth victory in the league stage of IPL 2023.

The Punjab Kings was exceptional with the bat as the struck mounting six sixes and 10 fours to score his maiden century in the cash-rich league. Prabhsimran Singh is one of the most impressive uncapped cricketers in the country and has impressed everyone with his explosive opening for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen believes a couple of things helped the Punjab Kings youngster as he had the time to take a few deliveries to settle down in the tricky wicket of Arun Jaitley stadium and said that Mitchell Marsh‘s over was the turning point as they scored 21 runs in his single over to shift the momentum.

“A couple of things helped Prabhsimran. The first thing in particular is the fact that he opened the batting and he was able to bat for 26 to 27 deliveries when his strike rate was below 100. Then he had an over of Mitchell Marsh that he took to the cleaners. Then he just went on from strength to strength,” Kevin Pietersen said.

Prabhsimran Singh scored the majority of their runs in the score of 167 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, which eventually helped him to defend the total against the struggling Delhi Capitals middle order.

The Fortune Of Him Being Able To Absorb A Lot Of The Pressure – Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen feels that being short is also helpful for his style of batting as the short balls and bouncers don’t affect him much and added that he was able to absorb the pressure in the middle overs to accelerate at the end of his innings.

“The other is that he is very very short. So, the bounce doesn’t affect him as much as it affects the taller batters. That fortune of him being able to absorb a lot of the pressure at the start and get himself in helped him tremendously,” Kevin Pietersen added.

The right-hander batter has scored 334 runs this year season from 12 games with a strike rate of 153.91 providing vital partnerships alongside their skipper Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order PBKS will take on DC once again in their reverse encounter, this time at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17.