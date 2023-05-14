Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is full of praise for the Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for his standout performance in this edition of the Indian Premier League and said that the left-handed youngster will be watched closely by the Indian selectors and reckons that he will play for India very soon.

The 21-year-old has been the standout performer for the 2022 finalist this season as he is the second leading run scorer in this edition of IPL. He has one century and four half-centuries from the 12 games at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15

The former Indian World Cup Winner Ravi Shastri believes that young Jaiswal will be seen by the Indian selectors very closely and feels they could have a keen look at his performance in the cash-rich league and said that his graph has been consistently increasing as the tournament progresses and lauded him for his power hitting skills.

“The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he’s raised his graph. There is power in his game, there’s timing. He has very bright future prospects,” Ravi Shastri said.

In the previous game against KKR, The left-handed youngster had no stopping as he played an explosive knock of 98 runs off 47 balls including 12 fours and five sixes in his innings to take on the bowler all around the park to chase down the total 150-run target in just 13.1 overs alongside his Sanju Samson.

Stunning Innings On A Tricky Pitch – Ravi Shastri On Prabhsimran Singh’s Knock

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri hailed Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh for his match-winning century against the Delhi Capitals on the tricky wicket of Arun Jaitley Stadium, where most of the other batters struggled to get going on the tough surface.

“Stunning innings on a tricky pitch. Bat speed to admire @IPLZindabad. What a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent”. @prabhsimran01 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2023

Stunning innings on a tricky pitch. Bat speed to admire. @IPL Zindabad. What a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. @prabhsimran01 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2023 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iv80EEJ3gv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 13, 2023

The 22-year-old scored his maiden century to help his side register their sixth victory in the league stage of IPL 2023 to keep their team hopes alive for the playoff berth in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Prabhsimran Singh is another youngster who impressed the cricket experts and fans with his fearless batting for Punjab Kings opening alongside Shikhar Dhawan and will look to his fine form going into the business of the tournament in IPL 2023.