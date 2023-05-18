Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch is impressed by South African International Rilee Rossouw’s knock against Punjab Kings in their penultimate match in the Indian Premier League. The David-Warner-led side secured a 15 run-win over PBKS to put a halt in their chances for the playoffs of IPL 2023.

Delhi Capital southpaw Rilee Rossouw was at his absolute best scoring an unbeaten 82* runs off just 37 deliveries to help them post a mammoth total of 213-2 at the end of 20 overs. Rossouw could not find the form as he was heavily criticized for his form this season but in DC’s game against PBKS, the cricketer managed to step up and deliver for the visiting team.

Speaking on Star Sports, Aaron Finch believes that Rossouw is a dangerous batter as he takes on the bowlers from the initial stage of the innings and said that it is tough to stop him as he plays in every part of the ground and is elated to see him bat at his best in the cash-rich league.

“He is somebody who is a big batter to get out. He takes it on from ball one. He got into his innings so fast. Once he gets going, he is so difficult to stop because he plays all around the ground,” Aaron Finch told Star Sports.

“I don’t think they (PBKS) bowled particularly well to him but you have got to give yourself the best chance to put them away and he certainly did it. He is such a class player. And I am glad that we are seeing the best of him in the IPL,” he added.

Rilee Rossouw made his debut in the 2014 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB retained him for the 2015 season as well. the left-handed batter played five matches, scoring a total of 53 runs. After his brilliant performances for South Africa in T20I cricket, the Delhi Capitals (DC) signed him for the 2023 edition of the league.

Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner set the tone for the game in the initial overs. In his comeback game, the youngster Shaw smacked 54 runs off 38 deliveries while skipper Warner hit 46 runs off 31 balls, and Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw finished the innings for his side.

I Enjoyed Some Momentum Coming In – Rilee Rossouw

After winning the Player of the Match, Rilee Rossouw expressed his gratitude to the support staff, and their skipper David Warner informed him that it is a good wicket to bat on and added that it was a good carry on the momentum set up the openers at the top and lauded Liam Livingstone for his exceptional innings in the chase.

“Thanks to the support staff. Chuffed that I could perform for the team. As Davey (David Warner) mentioned was a good wicket. Davey put up a good partnership at the top. I enjoyed some momentum coming in. Just shows that this game is not over till the last ball is bowled. Exceptional innings from Liam (Livingstone),” Rilee Rossouw said.

Delhi Capitals registered their fifth victory in the league stage of the Indian Premier League and will look to end their season on high in the final home game against Chennai Super Kings on May 20 in Arun Jaitley Stadium.