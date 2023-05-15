Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris did not shy away from his choice of words to criticize the Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur for his poor performance in IPL 2023 calling him a bits-and-pieces cricketer. The Indian all-rounder could not make a significant impact for the two-time champions in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, KKR traded in Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals and sent Aman Hakim Khan the other way. He was acquired by Delhi Capitals during the IPL Mega Auction earlier this year for INR 10.75 crore in IPL 2022.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Scott Styris was not impressed with the performance of the Indian star as he called him a ‘bits and pieces cricketer, the term which was coined by Sanjay Manjrekar to criticize the Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during 2019 ODI World Cup.

“Shardul Thakur looks lost as a cricketer. The worst thing as an all-rounder than you can be called is a bits-and-pieces cricketer,” Scott Styris told JioCinema.

In this edition of IPL, Shardul has picked up only five wickets at an economy rate of over 10.15 in the ten matches. In IPL 2022, Thakur had a poor outing, the former DC man scalped 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.79 and managed only 120 runs for the Rishabh Pant-led side in the 2022 season.

Shardul Thakur has played 8 Tests, 25 T20Is, and 35 ODIs and has picked 27, 33, and 50 scalps in the 3 formats respectively. The Mumbai all-rounder has picked up 50 wickets in the 35 ODIs he has played to date. He has scored 298 runs in these games, including an unbeaten half-century against South Africa.

I’d Like To See Shardul Thakur Focus On His Bowling And Get Some Wickets – Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan urged Shardul Thakur to work on his bowling as he was expected to bowl at least two to three overs in the upfront of the innings and he should take the responsibility as the experienced bowler in the team, having played at the highest level in the Indian team.

“I wouldn’t say that he should be used more as a batter. If a lot of wickets fall early, you can then come in and score some crucial runs if you bat well. But his job should be to bowl at least two or three overs in the powerplay,” he added.

“He can then come back into the attack for the kill. He is an experienced bowler who has played Tests and ODIs as well. I’d like to see him focus on his bowling and get some wickets,” Yusuf Pathan On Shardul Thakur.

Shardul Thakur will be an important player for India in WTC final in England’s conditions, in the absence of Hardik Pandya he is seen as fast bowling all-rounder for India and performed well for India in the limited opportunity in test cricket.