Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed his preparation coming into this edition of the Indian Premier League as he had a poor outing for the two-time champions in 2022. The 31-year-old has been a standout bowler for the KKR picking up 19 wickets from 13 games for his side.

The Tamil Nadu spinner had a disastrous outing in IPL 2022, as he picked up just six wickets from 11 games and was expensive with an economy rate of 8.51, came back stronger this season to produce some match-winning performance for the Nitish Rana-led side and was impressive KKR against Chennai Super Kings picking the important wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday.

The Indian spinner said that he is having a good season with the ball for the KKR side and revealed that he had been working on the technical aspect of the game, to improve his performance in IPL 2023 and said that he mixed the cross seam and seam up delivery to create the doubt on opponent batters.

“Good season for me, and the pitch was sticking with a bit of moisture. Became flat after the second powerplay. I’ve been working on my leg spin, good to see it went well,”

“Last season, I used to bowl cross seam leg seam, so this time I’m mixing it up with cross seam and seam up, surely creating bigger doubts in the batter’s minds,” Varun Chakravarthy said

Varun Chakravarthy was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 and was retained ahead of IPL 2022 ahead of Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi as the move was widely criticized by many experts and he has proved his worth in this edition of the cash-rich league.

I’m Happy Varun Chakravarthy Has Worked Thing Around – Anil Kumble

Earlier, former Indian head coach Anil Kumble was happy for the KKR spinner’s success in the league as he worked on the technical aspect of the game to improve his action and airspeed to make it difficult for the batters to pick him.

“Varun is certainly a unique bowler. He has the ability, and I’m happy he has worked things around. His action, and the speed at which he bowls, if that speed drops, he’s not that effective. This year, he got back the speed and the trajectory, and the nip off the surface,” Anil Kumble on Varun Chakravarthy

The KKR mystery man will look to continue his fine form for the two-time champions in the league and will look to stage a comeback for the Men in Blue. Varun Chakravarthy last played for India in 2021 in the T20 World Cup after which he was dropped and never called up again.