Gujarat Titans star-all-rounder Rashid Khan has said that his explosive unbeaten 79-run knock against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Wankhede Stadium will be one of his most memorable innings. The 24-year-old was at his absolute best against the Rohit Sharma-led side batting at the Number 8 position for his side but found no support from the other end as his team lost the match by 27 runs.

The Afghanistan T20 skipper had a memorable outing against the Mumbai Indians both with bat and ball, as he was the lone warrior for the Gujarat Titans picking up important four wickets in the 1st innings to control the run-flow against mighty Mumbai Indians batting and gave them a scare with the bat as he struck 10 monstrous sixes coming into bat at 100-6 at 12 overs.

With everyone sensing the massive victory for Mumbai Indians, Rashid Khan turned the tide in little favour for the defending Champions as he took on the Mumbai Indians bowlers from the word go, scoring in the all-around park in the Wankhede Stadium. He almost pulled off the unthinkable but could not find support at the other end falling short of the target.

After his knock against, Rashid Khan said that this knock is one of the most memorable innings of his cricketing career and thanked the fans for the love and support.

This will be one of the most memorable innings 🙌 Thank you for your love and support 💙🙏#AavaDe #GujaratTitans #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/yTsULGeuMW — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 12, 2023

The Most Valuable Player Is Rashid Khan – Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Rashid Khan should be the most valuable player in the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, as he could have single-handedly won the game if he had support from batters on the other hand.

“The most valuable player of the match in my humble opinion is not Suryakumar Yadav. The most valuable player is Rashid Khan. If he had gotten a little help from someone else, if they were not 55/5, Rashid Khan would have single-handedly won them the match,” Aakash Chopra said.

Suryakumar Yadav’s innings were the difference between both sides as he smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls to help his team set a mammoth target against defending champions, which proved enough in the end for the Mumbai Indians side.

Mumbai Indians will look to build on their confidence for their win against the defending champions as they will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the next game. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will return to their home take on Sunrisers in the subsequent encounter on May 15.