Royal Challengers Bangalore middle order batter Glenn Maxwell believes that their openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis know when to take on the bowlers and said that the team is excited to take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their final home game to seal their place in the playoffs.

The Bangalore side was struggling at the halfway mark in the league stage, with them looking at many close matches as their middle-order batters and death bowling has been the point of concern for them in the league stage but came back stronger to produce two dominating performance against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep themselves very much in the hunt for the playoffs in Chennai.

Speaking to the media, after their emphatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB star batter Glenn Maxwell believes their star openers exactly knew how to phase the innings in the chase and reckons their star batters in the top of the order aced the chase.

“When those guys are chasing, they know exactly what they want to do. The left-arm spin was turning from one end and not turning from the other. They knew when and whom to attack, It’s a great time for us to take on the table toppers at home,” Glenn Maxwell said.

The Australian batter said that it has been a long time since they have played in the home condition and believes the team is peaking in the right stage of the tournament and hailed the opponent batter Heinrich Klaasen for a sensational batting performance.

“It’s been a long time on the road for us. We knew we had to be in a position from where we can be at a striking distance. We are peaking at the right time in the tournament. Klaasen’s knock was sensational. Some shots that he played through covers in the powerplay were great,” Maxwell said.

With 187 runs to chase, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers all around the park in Rajiv International Stadium, as they batted with a brilliant temperament to chase down the total in the final over.

Credit To Bowlers For The Way They Bowled – Glenn Maxwell On RCB Bowlers

Glenn Maxwell lauded their team bowlers for bowling well in the final overs of the innings to restrict the run-flow in the end overs and praised Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell for sticking to plans despite the surface having no assistance for the bowlers.

“As soon as our bowlers bowled short, he punished them. Siraj went under 20 tonight with not much assistance from the surface. Parnell also bowled very well. Maybe we were one seamer short but credit to them for the way they bowled,” Glenn Maxwell added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the defending Gujarat Titans in the final league stage on May 21 in Chinnaswamy Stadium and they will look to win the game and make it into the playoffs for the 4th consecutive time in the league stage.