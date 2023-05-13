Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara reveals that their last ball wins against Rajasthan Royals have instilled some confidence in their team to do well in the forthcoming games to give themselves the best chance to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023. The 2016 champions will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their next game on their home condition.

In the previous game against RR, Abdul Samad batted brilliantly to finish the game for his side, with four needed off the final ball which happened due to the preceding no-ball, The Indian finisher held his nerves and smashed a tremendous hit to seal their fourth victory in the league stage of IPL 2023 to give themselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, the last-ball win against RR has given their side huge confidence and said that his team will put their best foot forward to do well in the upcoming games and give themselves the best chance to last four stages in this edition of IPL and added that every team will fight hard to make into the playoffs.

“What you saw in Jaipur is a team that threw their last dice,” SRH coach Brian Lara said.

Brian Lara Credits: Twitter “We were able to pull it off. Now, we want to go forward with clarity knowing that we’ve got to put our best foot forward. We have to be brave and sensible. Everyone knows the position we’re in and the cricket we have to play. Outside of Gujarat, the rest of the oppositions we’re going to play against are going to feel the pinch and have to bring their best game to the party,” he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters came to the party against RR as their opener Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive start, with Rahul Tripathi scoring 47 off 29 balls and Henrich Klaasen playing a crucial knockoff 26 in 12 balls. Besides, Glenn Phillips smashed 25 off 7 balls with Abdul Samad finishing the game for his side.

I Don’t Want To Think About Anything Other Than This Game – Brian Lara

Former West Indies legend Brian Lara said that he concentrated only on the game against the Krunal Pandya-led side rather than looking too much ahead going into the business end of the tournament.

“I don’t want to think about anything other than this game right now,” Brian Lara added.

The 2016 champions will look to win their remaining games to give their side the best chance to qualify for the playoffs in this edition of the Indian Premier League.