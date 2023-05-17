Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ajit Agarkar revealed that their team will not change their approach going into the final two games against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league. The David Warner-led side has failed to make an impact in this edition of IPL losing eight matches from 12 games played so far.

Delhi Capitals became the first team to be eliminated from the league stage of IPL 2023 after their previous loss against PBKS in Arun Jaitley Stadium, as they failed to chase down the total, despite being in a comfortable position at one stage.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings, Former Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar said that Delhi Capitals will continue to play in the same approach and will aim to finish the league on a high note and admitted that their side lost too many wickets in quick succession in the last game against PBKS and said that the team will look improve their performance in next two games.

“We won’t change our approach and we will try to finish as high as possible on the points table. We lost too many wickets in a cluster in the last game. We got off to a good start, but we couldn’t finish the match. We’ll look to improve upon this aspect of our batting in our next two games,” Ajit Agarkar said. Delhi Capitals is known for their aggressive approach in batting as they have three destructive batters as a part of their top order David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, and Manish Pandey, who could not produce a match-winning performance in the league stage and batting has been the major problem for the DC in this edition of the IPL.

Speaking on their venue for the game against PBKS, Agarkar believes that Dharamsala will be good batting wickets and reckons that their batters will get good surface bat against PBKS.

“Dharamsala is a spectacular venue. Hopefully, we’ll get a good batting track which will give the batters a chance to play a bit more freely.”

Punjab Kings will play their final two games in Dharmsala Stadium as part of their home games and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is one of the most beautiful picturesque cricket stadiums located in India.

Ishant Sharma Has Been Terrific For Us This Season – Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar heaped praise on Delhi Capitals’ comeback man Ishant Sharma for his impressive bowling for them throughout the league stage. The 34-year-old was brought by Delhi Capitals for 50lakhs and made it into the team after their 5 consecutive loss in the league and made an impact straight away in the league.

“Ishant has been really good around the group. The younger bowlers can learn from the way he has conducted himself and prepared for games. He’s been terrific for us this season,” Ajit Agarkar added.

Ishant Sharma has performed well for the Delhi Capitals side in this edition of IPL picking up eight wickets from 7 games at an impressive economy of 7.72 in the league stage.