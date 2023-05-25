Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Cameron Green revealed that their skipper Rohit Sharma wanted the team to peak at the business end of the tournament, as it is important to keep up the winning momentum going into the final stages of the tournament. The five-time champions secured an 81-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants to move into the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023.

The Australian hard-hitting all-rounder Green played counter-attacking innings alongside their vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav after the loss of their openers which eventually helped the Mumbai Indians team to keep up the run rate even after the loss of quick wickets in the middle overs.

Speaking to the Broadcasters after the thumping win over LSG, Cameron Green feels that it is easy to bat along with Suryakumar Yadav and revealed that he tried to maximize on the loose ball and reckons it is important to have a good start in any tournament and was elated to some runs to his name in the BGT 2023.

“It is the easiest job batting with him (Suryakumar Yadav). Obviously a beautiful wicket and you want to get him on strike. That is what my plan is and if I get a loose ball, try and hit it. It is as simple as that,” Cameron Green said.

“Even if it is a Test series or a tournament like this, it is important to get off to a good start. I was glad to get some runs in the Test series (vs India),”

In BGT 2023, Cameron Green was injured for the first two games of the Test match and made his comeback from the injury in the third Test in Indore which Australia won.

The 23-year-old fetched an INR 17.50 crore bid from the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023 and scored a hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match-win game in the league and continued his fine form in the eliminator to score vital 41 runs off 23 balls and bowling good three overs giving away just 15 runs in the high octane clash.

He Has Tried To Call Ourselves Down At The Start – Cameron Green on Rohit Sharma’s Influence In The Team

Cameron Green said that Rohit Sharma‘s impact on the team is huge as he got a lot of experience in the IPL and is the best captain in the cash-rich league and revealed that their skipper calmed down the team on a few occasions as he wanted the team to be at their absolute best in the business end of the tournament as the team wanted to play their best cricket at the end of the league.

“All the experience that he has got in India and the IPL. I think MI has never won the first game in the IPL, I think. He has tried to tell to us a few times to calm us down at the start. You want to be peaking at this time of the year (tournament). That is what he has been speaking about. You don’t want to be playing good cricket at the start and then slowing down. You want to be peaking now. Ya, and we play a nice game tonight,” Green concluded.

Cameron Green has been their star in the last two games as he smashed an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls to help his team chase down the target with eight wickets and two overs to spare and followed a vital contribution in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday and will look to make it into the grand final of IPL 2023 to take on their Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings for the title on Sunday.