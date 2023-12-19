IPL 2024: Any Of Those Three Could Land In The Royal Challengers Bangalore Team – Aakash Chopra Names Potential Fast-bowling Pick Of RCB Team

Former Indian Opener Aakash Chopra expects Royal Challengers Bangalore to bid heavily for one among star fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Gerald Coetzee, and Pat Cummins in the IPL auction. Faf du Plessis-led side appears to be planning a major revamp of their bowling lineup, as they have released several frontline players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made some unexpected decisions with a new team management in place for the 2024 season. They released Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel, as well as Wayne Parnell and David Willey, with Andy Flower in command and the team would be keen on getting a few proven overseas pacers in the forthcoming auction.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore would be willing to spend a high fee to acquire one of Starc, Coetzee, or Cummins and warned that Bangalore-based franchise may have to pay a high price.

“Which bowlers will they go towards? Because they have money, I feel they will break the bank. They need one big bowler. The three options available are Mitchell Starc, Gerald Coetzee, and Pat Cummins.”

“They will go all out for one of those three. Three teams will go absolutely all-out. One is Chennai (CSK), the second is KKR and the third is RCB. So you can find those three fast bowlers between these three teams. Any of those three could land in the Bangalore team but it will come at a huge cost,” Aakash Chopra said.

Mitchell Starc, Gerald Coetzee, and Pat Cummins are expected to spark bidding wars in the upcoming auction, as they are among the few quality fast bowlers available, and many teams will look to strengthen their bowling department for the upcoming season to give themselves a good chance of winning the IPL trophy.

You Won’t Be Able To Make A Team Because You Let A Lot Of Players Go – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra stated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will not be able to re-sign Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga if they spend a large amount on a pacer and that investing a large sum on one player could jeopardize RCB’s balance for the next season.

“We did a mock auction on Jio, and it seemed like the fast bowlers could even go for 16-17 crores. If it goes till there, you won’t have much money left. Then the Wanindu Hasaranga dream will remain a dream as you won’t even have five to six crores to spend.”

“Then suddenly your hands will be tied. Out of the 23.25 crores you have, if you give 17 crores to one player, you won’t be able to make a team because you let a lot of players go,” Aakash Chopra added.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) surprised everyone by releasing Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Allrounder picked up 35 wickets in 26 IPL matches at an average of 21.37 and an economy rate of 8.13. The 26-year-old is a match-winner with the ball and a valuable lower-order hitter who might attract many teams in the auction.