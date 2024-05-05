Chennai Super Kings (CSK’s) Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan pacer, has been out of action for the last couple of IPL 2024 matches due to a niggle. However, now, the franchise has given a huge update on his injury.

CSK is in contention for the playoffs after winning five of their first ten matches. CSK provided an update on Pathirana shortly after Ruturaj Gaikwad lost another toss, this time against Punjab, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. As expected, CSK lacked Matheesha Pathirana for the important game.

Matheesha Pathirana was their second top wicket-taker in the IPL 2024, with 13 wickets in six matches, one fewer than Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who took 14 wickets in nine games.

However, Pathirana had missed CSK’s previous encounter against Punjab Kings, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had mentioned after the toss that the Sri Lankan was suffering from a niggle. He was replaced by Richard Gleeson, an England pacer making his IPL debut.

Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka to continue recovery from hamstring injury

When Ruturaj Gaikwad talked during the CSK v PBKS match in Dharamshala and revealed the playing XI for the match, there was no mention of Matheesha Pathirana in the XI or the reserves.

As was expected, Chennai Super Kings announced on Sunday, May 5, that star pacer Matheesha Pathirana will travel to Sri Lanka to continue his treatment from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for the past week of the IPL 2024.

“Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,” CSK said in a statement on Sunday.

CSK did not announce whether Matheesha Pathirana would return to action or not in the latter stages of the season. It’s a major setback for the reigning champions, who had relied heavily on Pathirana to halt the flow of runs in the last overs and take important wickets under duress.

Notably, CSK will be without Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman at the business end of the IPL 2024 league stage. While Pathirana’s return is uncertain, Mustafizur will not continue in their campaign as the Bangladesh fast bowler has returned home for national duties ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 2.

Also Read: PSL 10 To Go Face-To-Face With IPL 2025

