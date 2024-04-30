Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The CSK vs PBKS face-off will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on May 01, 2024.

The hosts had a fabulous return in their last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a 78-run victory. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad missed on from his second successive century by 2 runs, but a clinical bowling performance blew away the visitors for an aggregate of 134.

Chennai are going through a little inconsistent journey in this IPL 2024. After a couple of wins at the start of their campaign, they lost two back-to-back away fixtures. They again made their way back on the track with victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). After another successive loss against the Lucknow Super Giants, they were dropped at number eight. However, the last 78-run win has now pushed them up to the third position at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.810.

Going into the CSK vs PBKS battle, Gaikwad is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 447 runs at a strike rate of close to 150. In the bowling department, Mustafizur Rahman is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the competition with 14 scalps.

The story of the Punjab Kings is different. They started the season with a victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) but slipped twice from thereon. A special knock from Shashank Singh offered them a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) before their journey faced four successive defeats. However, they received different energy from their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A special century from Jonny Bairstow helped them register a record for the highest successful chase of 263 runs in the history of the T20s. The CSK vs PBKS clash will offer the hosts a great chance to keep them ahead for the playoffs race.

CSK vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

PBKS:

1st Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. 2nd Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 runs. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

CSK vs PBKS Team:

Chennai Super Kings:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk.), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Pathirana.

CSK Impact Sub: Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra.

Punjab Kings:

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk.), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

PBKS Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary.