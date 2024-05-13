Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are going into the DC vs LSG face-off after their 47-run defeat and 10-wicket loss respectively against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, the future journey to the Playoffs 2024 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be more straightforward.

Delhi Capitals have the fourth-best economy of 8.56 in 13 innings during the middle overs of the IPL 2024, giving away 1002 runs in nearly 120 overs. Before the DC vs LSG clash, they managed to concede 45 sixes in this period, while giving away 65 fours. Delhi have picked up 38 wickets between the seventh to the 15th over, which is the second most of all the ten teams.

Lucknow has an economy of 8.70 in the middle overs, which sit at the middle of the table. The Super Giants have given away 43 over boundaries in this period, besides going for 62 boundaries, the third lowest of all the franchises, before the DC vs LSG affair. However, they picked up only 23 wickets in the middle overs, which never allowed them to put pressure on the opposition.

IPL 2024: DC vs LSG Playing 11- Match 64

The hosts have quite a few problems to solve in both the batting and bowling departments, especially after getting hammered before the Hyderabad team.

DC Playing 11:

One of the positives for Delhi Capitals this season has been the rise of the young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has nailed 330 runs in eight innings at an average of 41.25 with a strike rate of 237.41, with four fifties.

DC captain Rishabh Pant too has made a great comeback in the tournament with a huge success. The left-hander nailed 413 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 156.43 with three fifties. On the other hand, Tristian Stubbs too has smoked 321 runs at a strike rate of 185.54, but both of them have been quite inconsistent throughout the tournament.

Mukhesh Kumar has picked up wickets in every game he has played. The medium pacer has collected 16 scalps in nine games at an economy of 9.71, while Kuldeep Yadav too has joined him in the party. The spinners have grabbed 15 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.69.

Axar Patel has shown consistency for his economy of 7.37 with 10 wickets in this IPL 2024, before the DC vs LSG face-off.

DC’s line-up vs LSG:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), David Warner, Axar Patel, Tristian Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukhesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma. (Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam)

LSG Playing 11:

The Lucknow Super Giants need to take care of their batting in the powerplay. KL Rahul is the eighth-highest run-getter of the IPL 2024 with 460 runs but at a low strike rate of 136.09, with three fifties. Quinton de Kock has struggled so far in the tournament, which offers a chance to use Kyle Mayers at the top, in the DC vs LSG fixture.

Nicholas Pooran has gone on and off a little with the bat, collecting 363 runs at a strike rate of 162.05 with only one fifty. Ayush Badoni has saved them in many situations, while they accept more consistency from Marcus Stoinis’ 355-run season at a strike rate of 151.70.

Someone needs to raise their hands to support Yash Thakur, who has 11wickets but at an economy of 11.32, before the DC vs LSG encounter. Rasikh Salam has picked up nine wickets at an economy of 11.11, but actually, he has been fantastic in his execution.

LSG’s line-up vs DC:

KL Raul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi (Impact Sub: Amit Mishra)

The DC vs LSG game will take place on May 14, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.