SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on each other in the 69th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 19).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between SRH and PBKS. You’ll get the SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our SRH vs PBKS match prediction.

SRH vs PBKS: Match Preview:

While SRH have already qualified for the playoffs, they still have a lot to play for when they take on PBKS. The second point in the playoffs is still at stake and SRH will be desperate to finish in the top two in order to have two shots at the final.

SRH’s hopes of finishing in the top two took a big blow when their last game against Gujarat Titans was washed out. However, they can still finish in the top two if they win the upcoming game and Rajasthan Royals lose theirs. In case, RR win their game as well, SRH will have to finish at third and face the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

PBKS, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. They are already out of the playoffs race and will be looking to bow out on a high. However, it won’t be an easy task as they will be without Shikhar Dhawan as well as their English contingent comprising the likes of Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow. Jitesh Sharma will be leading PBKS in the upcoming game and will be hoping for an upset.

IPL 2024 points table:

With 15 points, SRH are currently at the third spot in the points table while PBKS are lying at the ninth spot with 10 points.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 0 1 15 0.406 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 7 7 0 0 14 0.459 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 0.392 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.667 Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -1.063 Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347 Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.318

SRH vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th match: Match abandoned without toss.

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 9th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 10th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 11th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs. 12th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 60 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 60 wickets. 13th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

SRH vs PBKS: Match info:

Article Title SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Sunrisers Hyderabad & Punjab Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 19-May-24 Category SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Stadium Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

SRH vs PBKS Head To Head record:

SRH PBKS 22 Matches played 22 15 Won 15 07 Lost 07 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between SRH and PBKS:

Ground Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 4 2 0 6 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 0 2 0 2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 7 1 0 8 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket St 1 0 0 1 Overall 15 7 0 22

SRH vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:

SRH vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 25°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 203

SRH Squad:

Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

PBKS squad:

Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of SRH vs PBKS for the 69th match of IPL 2024:

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Impact sub: T Natarajan

PBKS Playing XI:

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh

Most runs and wickets for SRH and PBKS in IPL 2024:

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 533 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 15 wickets Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh – 352 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Harshal Patel – 22 wickets

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Travis Head: Travis Head has been one of the best batsmen of the ongoing season and will be looking to deliver with the bat again. He has scored 533 runs with the help of one century and four fifties so far.

Travis Head has been one of the best batsmen of the ongoing season and will be looking to deliver with the bat again. He has scored 533 runs with the help of one century and four fifties so far. Abhishek Sharma: One of the reasons behind SRH’s brilliant run this season is Abhishek Sharma’s explosive form at the top of the order. The southpaw has scored 401 runs at a strike-rate of more than 205,

Top Picks for SRH vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw will be looking to bow out of the competition on a high. Earlier this month, he scored a whirlwind fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will be looking to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Hyderabad.

Rilee Rossouw will be looking to bow out of the competition on a high. Earlier this month, he scored a whirlwind fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will be looking to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Hyderabad. Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel’s form is the biggest positive for PBKS this season. With 22 wickets so far, he is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Budget Picks for SRH vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not really been prolific when it comes to taking wickets this season, he has delivered in crunch situations. The veteran pacer has picked up 11 wickets so far.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not really been prolific when it comes to taking wickets this season, he has delivered in crunch situations. The veteran pacer has picked up 11 wickets so far. Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar struggled in the early stages of the tournament but has looked in fine form in recent games. He has picked up 10 wickets so far.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Jitesh Sharma Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Nitish Reddy (c) Shashank Singh (vc) Bowlers T Natarajan Pat Cummins Nathan Ellis Harshal Patel

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma (c) Shivam Singh Allrounders Nitish Reddy Shashank Singh Marco Jansen Bowlers T Natarajan Pat Cummins Harshal Patel (vc)

SRH vs PBKS Match Prediction Today:

SRH will start the game as firm favourites and are expected to beat the depleted PBKS side.