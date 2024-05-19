RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on each other in the 70th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (May 19).

RR vs KKR: Match Preview:

For KKR, there is nothing much to play for in the upcoming game as they have not only sealed their spot in the playoffs but have also ensured that they finish at the top of the table irrespective of the result in their last league game. However, the two-time champions will be looking to win the game in order to have the momentum with them ahead of the Qualifier one.

For RR, there is a lot to play for. The first-ever IPL winners have sealed their place in the playoffs but are still not assured of a place in the top two. They have lost their last four games and will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming game in order to have the momentum with them ahead of the playoffs.

A win will also give them a psychological advantage over KKR as both the teams will be facing again in the first qualifier. On the other hand, a loss can see RR finish at the third spot and face the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

IPL 2024 points table:

KKR are currently at the top of the points table with 9 wins and three losses while RR are at the second spot with 8 wins and 5 losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 0 1 15 0.406 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 7 7 0 0 14 0.459 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 0.392 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.667 Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -1.063 Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347 Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.318

RR vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run. 11th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. 13th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. 13th match: Match abandoned without toss.

RR vs KKR: Match info:

Match Played Between Rajasthan Royals & Kolkata Knight Riders Series name IPL 2024 Date 19-May-24 Stadium Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs KKR Head To Head record:

RR KKR 28 Matches played 28 14 Won 14 14 Lost 14 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between RR and KKR:

Ground Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 2 0 0 2 Eden Gardens 4 6 0 10 Narendra Modi Stadium 2 0 0 2 Kingsmead 0 1 0 1 Newlands 1 0 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3 3 0 6 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0 2 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 2 0 2 Overall 14 14 0 28

RR vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RR vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 28°C Weather Forecast Precipitation Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 182

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

KKR squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

RR vs KKR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RR vs KKR for the 70th match of IPL 2024:

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact sub: Nandre Burger

KKR Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora

Most runs and wickets for RR and KKR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 531 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 17 wickets Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 461 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Varun Chakravarthy – 18 wickets

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: With Phil Salt out of the tournament, the onus will be on Sunil Narine to give KKR good starts with the bat. He has done a stunning job so far with both bat and ball. Narine has scored 461 runs and picked up 15 wickets.

With Phil Salt out of the tournament, the onus will be on Sunil Narine to give KKR good starts with the bat. He has done a stunning job so far with both bat and ball. Narine has scored 461 runs and picked up 15 wickets. Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led RR from the very front this season and will be looking to continue his fine form with the bat. He has scored 504 runs so far with the help of five fifties.

Top Picks for RR vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Varun Chakravarthy: After struggling to make an impact in the early stages of the competition, Varun Chakravarthy has regained his best form. He has picked up 18 wickets so far and will be eyeing another good outing.

After struggling to make an impact in the early stages of the competition, Varun Chakravarthy has regained his best form. He has picked up 18 wickets so far and will be eyeing another good outing. Riyan Parag: No player will be more familiar with the conditions in Guwahati than local boy Riyan Parag. In the last game played at this venue, he was out for 48 and will be looking to score big in the forthcoming game.

Budget Picks for RR vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

R Ashwin: R Ashwin has been making useful contributions with both bat and ball so far and will be looking for another productive outing. He has picked up 7 wickets and scored 86 runs so far.

R Ashwin has been making useful contributions with both bat and ball so far and will be looking for another productive outing. He has picked up 7 wickets and scored 86 runs so far. Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has been very impressive with the ball so far. The right-arm pacer has impressed one and all with his ability to pick crucial breakthroughs at any stage of the game. He has picked up 16 wickets so far.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) Venkatesh (vc) Allrounders R Ashwin Riyan Parag Andre Russell Sunil Narine Bowlers Trent Boult Sandeep Sharma Varun Chakravarthy Mitchell Starc

RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson (c) Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal Venkatesh Iyer Allrounders R Ashwin Riyan Parag Andre Russell (vc) Sunil Narine Bowlers Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal Mitchell Starc

RR vs KKR Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the forthcoming contest against RR.