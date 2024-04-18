Chennai Super Kings has been dealt with a massive blow as Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury.

Due to an injury, Conway was unable to play in this edition, leading the franchise to search for an alternative player for the remainder of the IPL season.

Conway, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the course of the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92*.

Conway, a top-order batter, was bought by the CSK at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction for his base price of INR 1 crore.

Although born in South Africa, Conway plays for New Zealand and is known for his ability to switch gears while batting.

CSK have added Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name.

Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac.

Currently, CSK is in the third spot of the IPL 2024 points table with four wins in six matches.

CSK will take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at Lucknow’s Ekana Sports Stadium.