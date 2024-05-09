IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 59

The 59th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is likely to be a high-scoring but very intense face-off. In this GT vs CSK encounter, the victory will push Chennai toward the playoff spot, while a defeat will eliminate the Titans out of this IPL 2024.

Whenever the powerplay ends, most of the runs look to show the firepower in the middle overs, especially against the spinners to put them ahead in the game. But the story of both these teams have been quite similar and conservative in the seventh to the 15th over period.

Coming into the GT vs CSK clash, the Titans have a strike rate of 123.57 in the middle overs, which is the worst of all the ten teams of this IPL 2024. On the flip side of the coin, the Super Kings are just ahead of them in the penultimate rank with a strike rate of 132.49.

The defending champions have cracked only 30 sixes in 11 innings of the duration, while the 19 over boundaries from the Titans sit at the bottom of the table, with any shade of doubt, and that too by a fair margin.

This leads them to more pressure and looking for the boundaries. With 33 wickets, the Titans have shown the back of their most players in this nine-over period, while Chennai have lost 25 wickets. Shivam Dube managed two ducks in the last two games against the Punjab Kings in a row, and that’s where his team began to struggle.

Among those who have played 120 balls in this period of the IPL 2024 going into the GT vs CSK clash, Shivam Dube has managed the third-best strike rate of 151.22, with 186 runs in 11 innings. Sai Sudharsan has collected 246 runs in this period, but his strike rate of 135.16 sits at the ninth position among the 11 players in the category.

When will the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match begin?

The 59th game of the IPL 2024 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star signed the TV media rights deal of the IPL for five years for a huge price of INR 23,575 crore to telecast the GT vs CSK game live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the GT vs CSK IPL match online in India?

In the case of the digital rights of the league, Viacom18 won the deal for INR 23,578 crore to show the GT vs CSK game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

