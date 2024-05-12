Last time in the GT vs KKR encounter, the Gujarat Titans (GT) came on top over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with seven wickets in hand. The latter, however, sit in the top position of the points table so far in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with nine wins in 12 games.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been phenomenal with the ball in hand in the middle over (7-15). They have the second-best economy of 8.47in 12 innings, giving away 915 runs in 108 overs. It’s quite fabulous to see how their spinners have controlled the game with their spin threat.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand, haven’t got the right length and energy in the middle overs, with the fourth-worst economy of 8.84, going for 888 runs in 100.3 middle overs, before the GT vs KKR encounter. They have picked up only 24 wickets in this period, which is the second-worst of the season.

Kolkata, on the other hand, has grabbed 42 scalps in this duration, which is the most by any franchise. Even though they have conceded 47 over boundaries in this period, the Titans have been smashed for 39 sixes.

When it comes to the individuals, among those who have bowled at least 150 balls in the middle overs, Sunil Narine has the best economy of 6.05 in 38 overs, the best without any doubt. The off-spinner has already picked up 12 wickets in this duration, which is the second-best among all the bowlers.

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

GT Info KKR 03 Matches Played 03 02 Won 01 01 Lost 02 00 No Result 00 204 Highest Score 207 156 Lowest Score 148

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Records in Ahmedabad

In the last game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans put on 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to the 24-bal unbeaten 63 runs. But a fantastic 83-run knock from Venkatesh Iyer took them home with three wickets in hand.

Matches Played KKR Won GT Won No Result Previous Meeting in Ahmedabad 01 01 00 00 KKR won by 3 wickets

GT vs KKR Last 3 Encounters

In the three fixtures of the GT vs KKR clash, the Gujarat Titans are leading by a 2-1 margin over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

GT vs KKR: Standout Performers:

Most runs for GT: Vijay Shankar (114 runs)

Most runs for KKR: Venkatesh Iyer (111 runs)

Most wickets for GT: Mohammad Shami (6 wickets)

Most wickets for KKR: Andre Russell (5 wickets)

