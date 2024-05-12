The 63rd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be a high-scoring thrilling encounter. In the GT vs KKR affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the victory for the visitors will almost confirm a spot among the top two.

Even though the Knight Riders have been outstanding with the bat in hand in the powerplay, the same couldn’t be said in their bowling department. Kolkata have the second worst economy of 10.43 in the first six overs, giving away 751 runs in 12 innings in this IPL 2024 so far.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have seen 685 runs being scored with two fielders outside the 30-yard circle in 12 innings at an economy of 9.51, which too has been quite average in this tournament. What both these two teams have done well going into the GT vs KKR clash is taking wickets with the new ball.

The Titans have the most wickets (23) in the first six overs, while the Knights stand at the second position in the table, dismissing 21 batters. The 2014 champions have conceded 36 sixes in 72 overs, which is the joint worst of this IPL 2024 so far. Gujarat is the second-worst team, giving away 32 over boundaries in 72 overs in the powerplay.

Among those who have bowled at least 100 balls in the powerplay, KKR’s Mitchell Starc has the highest economy of 11.13 in the powerplay before the GT vs KKR clash. However, Vaibhav Arora has brightened up with seven scalps in the period at an economy of under nine.

Both teams have to take care of the powerplay bowling in the next game. The Knight Riders can look to experiment, having already been qualified for the playoff. But the Gujarat Titans just can’t afford to lose from this point.

IPL 2024: GT vs KKR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 63

The 63rd game of the IPL 2024 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Disney Star won the bidding for the TV media rights of the IPL for a five-year time span with a price of INR 23,575 crore to display the GT vs KKR clash live on Star Sports TV Channels.

In the case of the digital rights of the season, Viacom18 grabbed the opportunity to display the GT vs KKR game online, with a price of INR 23,578 crore in the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

