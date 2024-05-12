In just three games between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the former is ahead with a 2-1 margin in the GT vs KKR head-to-head. In the previous clash between these two sides, the Knight Riders gained a three-wicket victory.

Both teams sit in contrasting positions in the first six overs with the bat in hand. The Kolkata Knight Riders have smashed at a strike rate of 168.98 during the powerplay, which is the second-best of the season so far going into the GT vs KKR clash. However, the Titans are at the bottom of the table with a 121.76 strike rate in 12 innings.

Even though Gujarat have lost the joint least wickets (16) in the powerplay, the top three haven’t taken the aggressive route, which has put pressure on their middle order. Only 16 sixes have come off their willow in the first six overs, before the GT vs KKR encounter, while the Knight Riders have smashed 39 over boundaries, the third-best in this league so far.

Even in the boundary count, Gujarat Titans are at the foot of the table with just 67 fours, while the 2-time champions have nailed 92 boundaries in this league at the moment, which is the second-best among all the ten franchises.

The reason behind the impressive success of the Kolkata side in the powerplay is how the openers have gone into their business. Phil Salt has cracked 296 runs in 12 innings during the first six overs at a strike rate of 185, while Sunil Narine has 258 powerplay runs at a strike rate of 173.15.

In contrast, Gujarat are nowhere in the contest, before the GT vs KKR face-off. Their opener Shubman Gill has a strike rate of 131.08 in the powerplay with 194 runs, while Sai Sudarshan has a strike rate of only 115.49 in the powerplay, which hardly puts pressure on the opposite team, going into the GT vs KKR encounter.

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 03 Gujarat Titans Won 02 Kolkata Knight Riders Won 01 No Result 00 First Played April 23, 2022 Last Played April 29, 2023

GT vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk.), Raul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI: Phil Salt (wk.), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora.

GT vs KKR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Phil Salt

Phil Salt has been in an unbelievable touch in this IPL 2024. He began the last game against the Mumbai Indians with a six from the very first ball of the clash. Going into the GT vs KKR game, Salt has notched up 435 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182 with four fifties. He could again come all guns blazing in the next game.

Best Bowler Prediction: Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma showed the execution of the slower ball, wide yorkers in the last game to fox the batters in the death overs. In 11 innings, the medium pacer has notched up 13 scalps at an economy of 10.89. With an incredible bowling record in Ahmedabad, Mohit could be a game-changer in the game.

GT vs KKR Match Winner Prediction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are already qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Gujarat Titans can’t afford a slip from the position. In all circumstances, Kolkata’s show came off top at the end of the game.