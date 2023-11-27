IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT), was traded to his old franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), on November 27, 2023. This was a cash transaction in which the Gujarat Titans received no player in return.

MI sent Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in order to arrange the transaction and obtain Hardik Pandya. MI received INR 17.5 crore, the league value of the Australian all-rounder, in an all-cash trade.

Then MI acquired Hardik Pandya from GT, which means that their budget will be increased by INR 15 crore, which was Hardik’s wage. They will also receive an additional transfer fee from Mumbai, which they must report to the IPL. These two deals were confirmed by the IPL website.

“Thrilled To Welcome Hardik Back Home!”- MI Owner Nita Ambani

The trades were confirmed to ESPNCricinfo by a BCCI official and confirmed by the IPL on Monday. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of that transfer fee from Titans based on the mutual agreement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family. From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!,” Nita Ambani, owner of MI said.

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said: “Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint.”