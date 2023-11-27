IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

author tag icon
Jatin
calander icon

Nov 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT), was traded to his old franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), on November 27, 2023. This was a cash transaction in which the Gujarat Titans received no player in return.

MI sent Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in order to arrange the transaction and obtain Hardik Pandya. MI received INR 17.5 crore, the league value of the Australian all-rounder, in an all-cash trade.

Then MI acquired Hardik Pandya from GT, which means that their budget will be increased by INR 15 crore, which was Hardik’s wage. They will also receive an additional transfer fee from Mumbai, which they must report to the IPL. These two deals were confirmed by the IPL website.

Mohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya
Mohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

“Thrilled To Welcome Hardik Back Home!”- MI Owner Nita Ambani

The trades were confirmed to ESPNCricinfo by a BCCI official and confirmed by the IPL on Monday. While Titans’ purse will increase by INR 15 crore, which was Hardik’s salary, they will also receive from Mumbai an additional transfer fee which they will need to disclose to IPL. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of that transfer fee from Titans based on the mutual agreement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family. From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!,” Nita Ambani, owner of MI said.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said: “Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint.”

Also read: IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

Tagged:

Cameron Green

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians

Related Article
IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I&#8217;ve Got No Idea &#8211; Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction
IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I’ve Got No Idea – Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction

Nov 27, 2023, 4:41 PM

IPL 2024: It Doesn&#8217;t Sound Right But So Be It &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: It Doesn’t Sound Right But So Be It – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians

Nov 27, 2023, 2:54 PM

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

Nov 27, 2023, 1:45 PM

IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way &#8211; Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL
IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

Nov 27, 2023, 12:17 PM

IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World &#8211; Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Release From Gujarat Titans
IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

Nov 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024
Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024

Nov 26, 2023, 2:44 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy