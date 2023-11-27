IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

Former Indian coach Anil Kumble believes that it will tough road for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to knee injury worries and a lack of match practice in the lead-up to the new season.

The Legendary Indian skipper was retained by the Chennai Super Kings, who released as many as eight players on Sunday ahead of the IPL 2024 retention deadline day. After winning the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni delivered a sweet announcement that resonated with his followers and the cricket community.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Anil Kumble heaped praise on MS Dhoni’s brilliant performance in IPL 2023, despite not being fully fit. He also hailed Dhoni’s impressive captaincy skills that led the Chennai Super Kings to their sixth championship title and believes that the CSK skipper will be ready to play for the entire season in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

“I think last year was a classic example. We all know he was not 100 percent fit, but yet he managed to be at his best behind the stumps, in front of the stumps. You have time, but he has hardly played any cricket. It’s not going to be easy. He has undergone a knee surgery”.

“He has to work hard, but he is someone who will not give you any clue about when he is going to leave. We have seen that with the way he left international cricket too. I am sure the fans and the players want him to go all the way. I am sure if he is ready if he makes himself ready, he will play the full season,” Anil Kumble said.

After Chennai Super Kings emphatic championship win in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery due to pain caused by rigorous training. The surgery was performed at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai using keyhole surgery for arthroscopic repair.

I Don’t Think MS Dhoni Will Leave The Season Midway – Anil Kumble

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that MS Dhoni will be keen to play the entire season for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Chopra also thinks that Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to succeed the legendary CSK Skipper once he retires.

“I don’t think he will leave the season midway. He has proved everyone wrong, time and again. MS Dhoni will decide it himself. Last season also, there were concerns about his knee, he was struggling, but he managed to play. Last year, when Ben Stokes came, there was talk about him becoming the next CSK captain. But after a year, Stokes has left. Will it be Ruturaj Gaikwad?” Anil Kumble added.

After months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that MS Dhoni will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in IPL 2024. However, he had a dodgy knee throughout that season and has not played any competitive cricket since then, which has been the case since his international retirement.