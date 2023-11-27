IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM

IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way &#8211; Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

Former Indian coach Anil Kumble believes that it will tough road for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to knee injury worries and a lack of match practice in the lead-up to the new season.

The Legendary Indian skipper was retained by the Chennai Super Kings, who released as many as eight players on Sunday ahead of the IPL 2024 retention deadline day. After winning the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni delivered a sweet announcement that resonated with his followers and the cricket community.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Anil Kumble heaped praise on MS Dhoni’s brilliant performance in IPL 2023, despite not being fully fit. He also hailed Dhoni’s impressive captaincy skills that led the Chennai Super Kings to their sixth championship title and believes that the CSK skipper will be ready to play for the entire season in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

“I think last year was a classic example. We all know he was not 100 percent fit, but yet he managed to be at his best behind the stumps, in front of the stumps. You have time, but he has hardly played any cricket. It’s not going to be easy. He has undergone a knee surgery”.

“He has to work hard, but he is someone who will not give you any clue about when he is going to leave. We have seen that with the way he left international cricket too. I am sure the fans and the players want him to go all the way. I am sure if he is ready if he makes himself ready, he will play the full season,” Anil Kumble said.

After Chennai Super Kings emphatic championship win in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery due to pain caused by rigorous training. The surgery was performed at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai using keyhole surgery for arthroscopic repair.

I Don’t Think MS Dhoni Will Leave The Season Midway – Anil Kumble

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that MS Dhoni will be keen to play the entire season for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Chopra also thinks that Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to succeed the legendary CSK Skipper once he retires.

“I don’t think he will leave the season midway. He has proved everyone wrong, time and again. MS Dhoni will decide it himself. Last season also, there were concerns about his knee, he was struggling, but he managed to play. Last year, when Ben Stokes came, there was talk about him becoming the next CSK captain. But after a year, Stokes has left. Will it be Ruturaj Gaikwad?” Anil Kumble added.

After months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that MS Dhoni will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in IPL 2024. However, he had a dodgy knee throughout that season and has not played any competitive cricket since then, which has been the case since his international retirement.

Tagged:

Anil Kumble

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024

MS Dhoni

Related Article
IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I&#8217;ve Got No Idea &#8211; Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction
IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I’ve Got No Idea – Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction

Nov 27, 2023, 4:41 PM

IPL 2024: It Doesn&#8217;t Sound Right But So Be It &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: It Doesn’t Sound Right But So Be It – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians

Nov 27, 2023, 2:54 PM

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

Nov 27, 2023, 1:45 PM

IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way &#8211; Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL
IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

Nov 27, 2023, 12:17 PM

IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World &#8211; Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Release From Gujarat Titans
IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

Nov 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024
Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024

Nov 26, 2023, 2:44 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy