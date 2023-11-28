IPL 2024: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

Cricket News

IPL 2024: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sportzwiki Editor
Nov 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM

IPL 2024: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore

Out-of-favour India fast-bowler Harshal Patel has penned down a heartfelt message after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Bengaluru-based outfit has released a total of 11 players in addition to trading left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel is one of the 11 players who have failed to retain their spots in the RCB squad. The players will go under the hammer in the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. The right-arm pacer began his IPL journey with RCB way back in 2012 before moving to Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Ahead of the 2021 season, he was traded to RCB from Delhi Capitals and finally enjoyed a breakthrough season. He picked up a record-equaling 32 wickets and won the Purple cap in his comeback season for the three-time IPL finalists. However, RCB released him in 2022 only to buy him back at a whopping amount of Rs 10.75 crore in the mega auction.

Harshal Patel’s heartfelt message after being released by RCB:

Harshal Patel shares a special bond with RCB, the franchise where it all began for him before he made a name for himself at the same franchise. And after being released by the team, he took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note.

He was all praise for the journey he enjoyed with RCB and the support he received, writing: “I want to share some special memories I’ve had with last three years have been an incredible journey for me. I want to thanks everyone in the team who stood by me through thick and thin. As I move on, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart,” wrote Harshal Patel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harshal Patel (@harshalvp23)

Harshal Patel was released after failing to live up to the expectations in this year’s IPL. The fast-bowler managed a modest 14 wickets in 13 games and had an economy-rate of almost 10. He is not the only bowler who has been released by the franchise as it looks to overhaul its bowling lineup ahead of the next season. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Wayne Parnell are among others who have been released.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by RCB ahead of IPL 2024:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (from SRH), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (from MI).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players

Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav.

Harshal Patel

IPL

IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore-RCB

Related Article
IPL 2024: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2024: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore

Nov 28, 2023, 6:41 AM

Nov 28, 2023, 6:41 AM

Jasprit Bumrah Will Take Some Time To Settle Down After Being Sidelined For 2 Months Due To Knee Injury: Saba Karim
Jasprit Bumrah Will Take Some Time To Settle Down After Being Sidelined For 2 Months Due To Knee Injury: Saba Karim

Sep 29, 2022, 1:14 PM

Wasim Jaffer Concerned With India Going Into 2022 T20I World Cup With Yuzvendra Chahal As Main Spinner
Wasim Jaffer Concerned With India Going Into 2022 T20I World Cup With Yuzvendra Chahal As Main Spinner

Sep 22, 2022, 1:37 PM

Jasprit Bumrah To Replace Umesh Yadav For The 2nd T20I Against Australia
Jasprit Bumrah To Replace Umesh Yadav For The 2nd T20I Against Australia

Sep 22, 2022, 12:47 PM

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Must Score Big Runs &#8211; Otherwise, Their Campaign Will Be The Same As It Was At The Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Must Score Big Runs – Otherwise, Their Campaign Will Be The Same As It Was At The Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria

Sep 14, 2022, 2:43 PM

Sanju Samson Fails To Make The Cut For India&#8217;s 2022 T20I World Cup Squad
Sanju Samson Fails To Make The Cut For India’s 2022 T20I World Cup Squad

Sep 14, 2022, 12:30 PM

