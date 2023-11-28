IPL 2024: Harshal Patel Pens Down Emotional Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore

Out-of-favour India fast-bowler Harshal Patel has penned down a heartfelt message after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Bengaluru-based outfit has released a total of 11 players in addition to trading left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel is one of the 11 players who have failed to retain their spots in the RCB squad. The players will go under the hammer in the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. The right-arm pacer began his IPL journey with RCB way back in 2012 before moving to Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Ahead of the 2021 season, he was traded to RCB from Delhi Capitals and finally enjoyed a breakthrough season. He picked up a record-equaling 32 wickets and won the Purple cap in his comeback season for the three-time IPL finalists. However, RCB released him in 2022 only to buy him back at a whopping amount of Rs 10.75 crore in the mega auction.

Harshal Patel’s heartfelt message after being released by RCB:

Harshal Patel shares a special bond with RCB, the franchise where it all began for him before he made a name for himself at the same franchise. And after being released by the team, he took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note.

He was all praise for the journey he enjoyed with RCB and the support he received, writing: “I want to share some special memories I’ve had with last three years have been an incredible journey for me. I want to thanks everyone in the team who stood by me through thick and thin. As I move on, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart,” wrote Harshal Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshal Patel (@harshalvp23)

Harshal Patel was released after failing to live up to the expectations in this year’s IPL. The fast-bowler managed a modest 14 wickets in 13 games and had an economy-rate of almost 10. He is not the only bowler who has been released by the franchise as it looks to overhaul its bowling lineup ahead of the next season. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Wayne Parnell are among others who have been released.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by RCB ahead of IPL 2024:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (from SRH), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (from MI).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players

Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav.