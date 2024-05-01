Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricketer, questioned the fine imposed on young Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Harsh Rana. Aakash Chopra underlined the importance of clarification regarding Harshit Rana’s one-match punishment in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Harshit Rana violated the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during their encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on April 29. Rana was fined 100% of his match fees and given a one-match suspension for his harsh send-off during his team’s previous encounter.

The 22-year-old bowler motioned for Abishek Porel to return to the pavilion after dismissing him during the match. Notably, Porel hit the right-arm pacer for three consecutive boundaries before being dismissed. Rana smashed over the stumps as the batter tried to play a scoop shot.

Harshit Rana of KKR was fined and banned for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The IPL did not specify the reason for the harsh penalty, and Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction, according to the statement.

“Mr Harshit Rana, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024,” IPL’s statement read. “Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the statement continued.

Some Clarity Would Definitely Help – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his perspective on the fine imposed on Harshit Rana. He questioned the severity of the punishment, emphasising the need for clarity regarding Rana’s offense.

“So, what exactly was the nature of Harshit Rana’s offence? 100% match fee and one-match suspension is a bit much. Must be something really damning!!! Some clarity would definitely help!!!” Chopra wrote.

A fan said that mocking someone is an offence and such an attitude might not be beneficial for young Harshit.

To this Chopra replied: “If a send-off like that is enough for demerit points and amounts to Level-1 offence…I know a very popular cricketer who would get banned every alternate game.”