IPL 2024: He Is A Fantastic Human Being, Something Must Have Happened – Kris Srikkanth Shares His Opinion On Jasprit Bumrah’s Cryptic Instagram Post

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has responded to Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s strange Instagram post, where he suggested that Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2024 season affected the famous Indian pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah’s mysterious Instagram post with the message “Silence is sometimes the best answer” has sparked a lot of interest lately. However, amidst all the rumours and discussions about his professional career, this intriguing statement has left friends and followers scratching their heads as to its significance.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes that Jasprit Bumrah has been a valuable performer for the team across all three formats of the game. He praised Bumrah for his excellent performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup and also said that he might have been hurt by Hardik Pandya’s return to the Mumbai Indians, which could jeopardize his leadership position in the team.

“You can’t find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the 5th Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022. He might have regrets.

“He would have been hurt. He must be feeling that he stayed back with MI but the franchise is now celebrating someone who left and came back. ‘You are making him the biggest thing on earth’. He might feel it’s not fair,” Kris Srikkanth said.

It is worth noting that Bumrah has been an essential part of the Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2015, contributing to four title wins. His cryptic Instagram post also coincides with Hardik Pandya’s return to the Mumbai Indians (MI), which has been viewed as a strategic move by MI’s management, potentially grooming Pandya for a leadership role.

Some fans have posted screenshots of Bumrah unfollowing Mumbai Indians on Instagram, while others believe his new squad is the South Indian Royal Challengers Bangalore. Some supporters believe that Hardik’s return to MI has impeded the pacer’s desire to succeed Rohit Sharma as captain, while others believe that there is no need to read between the lines.

I Would Been Hurt If Something Like Happened To Me – Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth cited the example of Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, where the team management and captain convinced him to stay in the team despite his issues. He believes that Bumrah is a good human being and that something might have happened, which is the reason behind his latest Instagram post.

“Something, similar happened with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But the team management and the captain came in and sorted out everything. In my opinion, what will happen is… I am sure the team management will sit with Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit and sort out things. As a team only, you can only win championships. I would been hurt if something like that happened to me,” Kris Srikkanth said.

“After Hardik Pandya has returned, Bumrah might think, I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team. I don’t whether it’s a lack of communication. Something must have happened. Otherwise, Bumrah, who is such a down-to-earth person… He is a fantastic human being if he is getting annoyed, obviously, something must have happened,” Kris Srikkanth added.

Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians’ setup since his debut and is considered one of the finest fast bowlers in the T20 format. His knack of taking wickets has been a standout feature of his IPL career. His remarkable ability to break partnerships and provide crucial breakthroughs has played a vital role in Mumbai Indians’ multiple title triumphs.