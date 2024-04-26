Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs took a clever dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head after his team’s loss to Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2024 at home in Hyderabad.

Thanks to half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 206/7 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first after winning the toss. Jaydev Unadkat took 3 wickets, while T Natarajan took 2 wickets for Sunrisers.

In response, Abhishek Sharma made 31 in 13 balls, but then RCB began losing wickets alarmingly quickly. Despite a late order surge of Shahbaz Ahmed (49*) and Pat Cummins (31), SRH could manage only 171/8 in 20 overs and lost by 35 runs in the end.

“I know Travis Head said he wants 300”: Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs went to X after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, poking fun at SRH opener Travis Head’s earlier remarks about wanting to score 300 runs in an innings.

Gibbs’ sly rejoinder served as a gentle reminder that pursuing a difficult objective on a slow pitch can be just as thrilling as racking up a huge first-inning run total. Head and Abhishek Sharma, his opening partner, had made jokes about how they would like to see a “3” at the beginning of the team’s total, implying that they wanted to achieve at least 300 runs.

But the Hyderabad surface proved to be a formidable opponent, and SRH’s batting order found it difficult to maintain the needed run rate. The batters, including Head, were reminded by Gibbs’ tweet that things don’t always go as planned. Although it’s wonderful to desire to score a lot of runs, the pitch can occasionally make it difficult. At such a point, they must adjust their strategy and be adaptable.

I know travis head said he wants 300 but chasing 207 on a slower wicket would have been just as skilful — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) April 25, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with 10 points from 8 games, are solidly in third place on the IPL 2024 league table despite their loss to RCB12. However, with just 4 points from 9 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are still mired at the bottom of the table.

