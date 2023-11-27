IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I’ve Got No Idea – Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I’ve Got No Idea – Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM

IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I&#8217;ve Got No Idea &#8211; Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has criticised the management of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team after they released several bowlers before the IPL 2024 auction. The Bangalore-based franchise let go of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood before the mini-auction in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore appears to be planning a major revamp of their bowling lineup, as they have released several frontline players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Other players that have been released include New Zealand’s Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, England’s David Willey, and Indian players like Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, and Kedar Jadhav.

Aakash Chopra remarked that while Cameron Green’s signing may boost RCB’s batting, the team’s recurring bowling difficulties have increased and that they were left out with proper bowlers in the team.

“They (RCB) have released a lot of players. They made three big releases in Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood. However, they have got Cameron Green. So their batting order will look like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik – looks alright,” Aakash Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“However, they don’t have any fast bowlers and spinners left. So they will have to shop for fast bowlers and spinners. How they will do that – I have got no idea,” Aakash Chopra added.

Fans were expecting Royal Challengers Bangalore to release Harshal Patel due to his high price tag and excessive economic rate. However, the decision to release Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga instead of Patel left the fans perplexed. The team has retained Reece Topley from England, and Indian primary pacer Mohammed Siraj will lead the Challengers’ pace attack.

Chennai Super Kings Need At Least One Or Two Overseas Fast Bowlers – Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that defending champions Chennai Super Kings will have a significant amount of money left in their account after releasing Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu. He further added that young Mukesh Choudhary would make a comeback into the playing 11 and the team would be eyeing for a few overseas pacers in the upcoming auction.

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings Credits: Twitter

“Chennai have released a lot of money. They have 32 crore rupees now. They have let quite a few fast bowlers go. So they will have to shop for fast bowlers. Mukesh Choudhary is available again but they need at least one or two overseas fast bowlers,” Aakash Chopra added.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released eight players from their squad before of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. CSK has also released Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, and Akash Singh in addition to Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore

