The last five battles of the GT vs CSK encounter have been really close, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) having a slight upper hand with a 3-2 margin over the Gujarat Titans (GT). The hosts, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, are at the bottom of the points table.

Just like the batting performances, the bowling too is very vital for both these sides. Chennai used their spin weapons in a better shape with the best economy of 7.34 in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, while the Gujarat side had an economy of 8.61 in this 7-15 over phase.

The visitors, going into the GT vs CSK fixture, have made the third-most inroads (30) in the middle overs in 11 innings, while the Titans have the lowest (22) wickets, even with the likes of quality spinners- Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and others.

It’s the hardest job to nail sixes against the Super Kings bowlers in the middle overs, as they have given away only 20 over boundaries in the duration, while Gujarat have seen 33 sixes being smashed. Both sides are at the bottom when it comes to giving runs from seven to 15 overs.

Chennai have spent the least runs (727) in this time frame of the IPL 2024, in 99 overs, while the Titans have seen 788 runs in 91.3 overs of the time, before the GT vs CSK clash. Both these sides have also costed the least number of boundaries in this period.

While the Chennai are the best, conceding 48 fours, the Titans have given away only 53 boundaries in this period. With Ahmedabad, it will be interesting if the 2022 champions again provide a spin attack for the contest.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records in IPL

GT Info CSK 06 Matches Played 06 03 Won 03 03 Lost 03 00 No Result 00 206 Highest Score 214 133 Lowest Score 143

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records in Ahmedabad

Last time in the GT vs CSK fixture in Ahmedabad, the stage was set for the final of the IPL 2023. Put into bat first, the Titans put on 214/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to the 96-run knock from Sai Sudharsan. The rain curtailed the game, as the target came down to 171 in 15 overs. Everyone threw their bat, as Ravindra Jadeja’s six and a boundary took CSK home to win their fifth IPL trophy with a five-wicket win.

Matches Played GT Won CSK Won No Result Previous Meeting 02 01 01 00 CSK won by five wickets

GT vs CSK Last 5 Encounters

In the five encounters of the GT vs CSK affair, the Chennai Super Kings have a 3-2 winning margin over the Gujarat Titans.

GT vs CSK: Standout Performers:

Most runs for GT: Wriddhiman Saha (190 runs)

Most runs for CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (350 runs)

Most wickets for GT: Mohammad Shami (7 wickets)

Most wickets for CSK: Matheesha Pathirana (7 wickets)

Key Match-ups between GT and CSK Players