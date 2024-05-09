During the previous evening game in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans (GT) faced a heavy six-wicket defeat with almost 11 overs to spare. In the GT vs CSK clash, will the hosts provide another slow and low track for the Chennai Super Kings?

The defending champions have been the best side in the death overs bowling, with the best economy rate of 10.41 in 11 innings, picking up 21 wickets during this phase. They also have conceded only 23 sixes in the period, the least among the ten franchises.

However, Gujarat have struggled in this department before the GT vs CSK clash, with the third most economy of 11.61 in nine innings, and have seen the back of 20 players in this period. They also have conceded 33 sixes in this period, along with 27 boundaries.

Let’s examine the batting of these two teams. Chennai have nailed 559 runs in 11 innings of the period, at a strike rate of 181.49, which sits at the middle of the ten teams, and they also have smashed the third-most sixes (38) in this duration.

On the other hand, Gujarat have hoisted 506 runs in during the last five overs, with a strike rate of 171.53, this isn’t quite valuable compared to how the other teams are going towards the backend of the innings. Only 23 sixes have come off their bat in the phase, which marked how bad they have been in the period.

This is going to be the do-or-die moment for the Titans. If they slip in this GT vs CSK clash, they will be officially eliminated of the playoffs, for the very first time in their history of the league. Chennai would love to be ahead for the top-four finish.

IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 59

If the AccuWeather reports are to be believed, then the evening temperature of Ahmedabad during the GT vs CSK clash is expected to be around 33°c, with a humidity level of 41%. This means dew could be a factor for the fixture, and that may push the captains to look to chase on the track.

GT vs CSK Weather Report Temperature 33°c Weather Forecast Clear Dew Point 20°c Humidity Level 41%

GT vs CSK Pitch Report

The average score of 163 during this IPL 2024, is quite low compared to the 195 in the IPL 2023 on this ground, before the GT vs CSK encounter. In 21 games of the last three seasons, 13 times (61,9%) teams have made successful chases, while the rest eight games belong to the defending sides.

The spin bowlers have found it a comfortable place to bowl with an economy of just over 7.5, while the leg-spinners have gone for an inch over the 8.5 economy rate. The fast bowlers are on the left end of the 8.5 mark, but if a bowler doesn’t have pace, and bowling as a medium pacer, he is expected to travel for an economy of over nine.

Without any doubt, Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter of the ground with 849 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 156.35 before the GT vs CSK contest. While in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma has enjoyed bowling in these conditions with 26 scalps at an economy of 8.49 in 11 innings.